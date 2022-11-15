Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 12.18.17 PM.png

The most recent re-inspection at Circle K resulted in four items overcharging.

The Circle K at 18675 S. Nogales Highway has now failed six inspections this year by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department for overcharging customers on items, resulting in a total of $13,800 in civil penalties since June.

The most recent re-inspection occurred Nov. 10 and resulted in four items of 25 scanning at a price higher than the price posted. Jack Links Jerky and mini Chips Ahoy cookies were the highest difference at 40 cents over the posted price.



Jamie Verwys 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

