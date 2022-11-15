The Circle K at 18675 S. Nogales Highway has now failed six inspections this year by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department for overcharging customers on items, resulting in a total of $13,800 in civil penalties since June.
The most recent re-inspection occurred Nov. 10 and resulted in four items of 25 scanning at a price higher than the price posted. Jack Links Jerky and mini Chips Ahoy cookies were the highest difference at 40 cents over the posted price.
To pass inspection, a business must have a 96% accuracy rating; the Circle K earned 84% compliance.
When a business fails, the department will conduct regular re-inspections until the location passes. If a business has items priced incorrectly, they are required to correct them during the inspection.
Department Associate Director Kevin Allen said they have not yet written the Notice of Violation for the last inspection, but a civil penalty will be assessed.
The store has yet to pass any inspection since it was initially inspected April 21, when 20 of 25 items scanned at a price higher than what was posted. It earned 20% compliance at that time.
During the inspection May 24, the store failed at 56%, overcharging on 11 of 25 items. On June 24, the Circle K failed by 60%, overcharging on 10 items. On July 19, the inspection found nine items being overcharged, bringing them to 64% compliance.
During the Aug. 24 inspection, the inspector found six of 25 items were overcharged. The station failed at 76%.
Because they have failed again, the Circle K will receive another re-inspection after at least seven days.
Weights and Measures is responsible for conducting random inspections of grocery stores and gas stations as well as investigating complaints of overcharging. If consumers believe they have been overcharged, they can file a complaint at agriculture.az.gov/weights-measures/file-complaint-0.
