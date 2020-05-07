A vehicle reported stolen Thursday morning went up in flames hours later as the owner was retrieving it from a wash behind Sopori School in Amado, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The 2010 Lincoln Navigator caught fire about 1:45 p.m. as the key was turned in a sandy wash, making it difficult for firefighters to get to it quickly, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
GVFD assisted Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department crews. Flames kicked off a half-acre brush fire. The vehicle was a total loss and no injuries or other damage was reported.