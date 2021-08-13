In Arizona and across the country, COVID-19 infections are on the rise, raising concerns from health officials that a surge similar to previous outbreaks may be imminent.
More than 18,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 8, representing a 27% increase from the previous week’s tally and marking the ninth consecutive week of increasing daily case rates across the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) COVID-19 database.
Pima County has also seen a marked increase in viral transmission, with more than 2,000 new infections reported since the beginning of the month.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in the county have increased more than five-fold from the first week of July, which saw about 315, to the first week of August, which saw about 1,733, according to AZDHS data.
In his latest weekly COVID-19 forecast, Dr. Joe Gerald, a researcher at the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, compared current infection rates to the most recent outbreak in winter 2021, and found startling similarities.
Toward the beginning of the current outbreak, which Gerald traces back to May 29, 2021, and the winter 2021 outbreak, which had its origins on Sept. 5, 2020, the seven-day moving average of new diagnoses in Arizona was 40 cases per 100,000 residents per week.
Sixty-five days later, the rates for the winter outbreak and current summer outbreak were 220 and 195 cases per 100,000 residents per week, respectively.
“While these two curves may diverge, it would be prudent to assume they won’t unless we intervene to slow transmission. Unfortunately, we are squandering the efforts of the vaccinated and ignoring the sacrifices of the previously ill and dead, to party like it was 1999,” Gerald wrote.
“While I am optimistic it will not reach the levels seen in the winter of 2021, the experience of other similar states (e.g., Louisiana, Florida, and Texas) suggests this could be wishful thinking,” he wrote.
Though the potential size and duration of the current surge remains uncertain, the CDC forecasts case rates increasing to at least the size of the summer 2020 outbreak in the coming weeks, during which infections peaked at over 25,000 a week in Arizona between July and August.
Delta variant
Like most places in the United States, Pima County saw the number of new COVID-19 cases plummet toward the end of February and early March after the vaccine became widely available.
But the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant amidst stagnating vaccination rates across the country has challenged that progress.
The Delta variant, first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and accounted for about 84% of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona in July 2021, according to the state’s COVID-19 sequencing dashboard.
The variant is nearly twice as contagious as earlier versions of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some data suggesting it may cause more severe illness and is more likely to result in hospitalization in unvaccinated individuals compared to previous strains.
With the current level of transmission in Arizona, Gerald warned that hospitals should prepare for COVID-19 occupancy to exceed 15% of all beds in the general ward and 20% of ICU beds in the coming weeks.
Despite a high degree of vaccine uptake among those over the age of 65 – according to CDC data, over 84% of this group is fully vaccinated in Arizona – Gerald noted that “herd immunity applies to populations, not age groups.”
A high vaccination rate among one section does not provide protection to those who interact with unvaccinated adults, who are largely driving the current surge, Gerald said.
“We should not hold a false sense of security that this outbreak will necessarily have less impact on our already overburdened hospital system,” he wrote.
More than 3.86 million Arizonans, or 53.8% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 3.4 million people are fully vaccinated.
In an Aug. 6 blog post, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said nearly all new COVID-19 cases in Arizona – 89 percent in July – as well as hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among adults who haven’t been fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. If you are basing your decision to not be vaccinated on social media claims, I urge you to seek your doctor’s advice,” Christ wrote.
“I don’t want to see more people get seriously ill, go into the hospital or die from COVID-19. In almost every case today, it is preventable with vaccination.”