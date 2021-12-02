At age 12, Tom Guy grabbed the guitar that lay beneath his older brother’s bed. The instrument – an unused Christmas gift – had been neglected until Guy’s curiosity got the best of him.
For the next five years, he would teach himself guitar and play in a few high school rock bands in Long Beach, California. He went on to study under Grammy-winning classical guitarist John Williams. In 1969, Guy even worked with an instrument maker in Long Beach to make a steel guitar to his liking.
From California, Guy followed in his brother’s footsteps and moved to Hawaii, where he surfed and played in Waikiki lounges.
“I was a solo classical guitar player at that time, which posed a problem,” Guy joked. “Not too many people sitting in bars and lounges want to hear 400-year old music without vocals.”
Guy changed up his musical style, teamed up with a bass player and began singing. That’s when his local music career began to take off.
“I did some studio recording for other musicians. I worked on Hawaii Five-0,” he said.
For a year, Guy was Jack Lord’s personal guitar teacher. Lord played Steve McGarrett in the 1968-1980 TV series.
When he started a family, Guy made the decision to put the guitar down and embarked on a career in sales.
“Being a husband and a father to three kids, it just wasn’t practical to come home at 3 in the morning working as a musician,” Guy said. It would be 20 years before he’d pick up the guitar again.
Since retirement, Guy has reacquainted himself with the instrument and is the featured artist for Green Valley’s Got Talent on Dec. 13. He was also the featured act in February 2020.
“At first, it wasn’t easy, it had been so long. But I’ve never enjoyed it more than I do now. When you’re playing music for work, it becomes work. Now I can play for the fun of it,” he said.
One of the guitars he picked back up was the Brazilian rosewood steel string guitar he'd designed decades earlier.
“The reason I wanted to build a steel string guitar is that most of them have narrower necks. This neck is over two inches wide, which is the same width as a classical guitar,” Guy said. “You can’t find a steel string guitar with a wide neck. I wanted to be able to play a steel string guitar like all my other classical guitars.”
Old-growth Brazilian rosewood remains highly prized by classical and steel string guitar makers, who regard it as perhaps the best-sounding wood for guitar backs and sides. The guitar’s top is made of spruce and its neck is mahogany. The nearly 52-year-old instrument is in mint condition.
“A few years ago, I decided to install a pickup so I could plug it in electronically. Drilling the hole in the guitar was a little scary but I had a friend guiding me through it,” Guy said.
Guy splits his time between Lake Michigan and Green Valley. When he’s here, he plays local shows with Silver City Jam Band and mini-concerts for his neighborhood cul-du-sac.
Guy says his focus is to capture the “overall sound” of a song, which he admits can be difficult for one guitar and one voice to pull off.
“With that goal in mind, the genre I gravitate towards is '60s and '70s folk singers like Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, James Taylor,” Guy said. “One thing I love about playing music in Green Valley is I know the audience will recognize the songs I play.”