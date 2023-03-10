The alluring sound of a waterfall just off the path. A muddy spot in the trail. A secret route discovered on Facebook.
These are all ways a social trail can start, and once these unregulated trails get discovered, damage and safety risks can follow.
Social trails are informal trails created by erosion due to foot traffic from humans. They are not part of a wilderness area’s maintained and regulated trail systems.
The human-made trails pose threats to plant and animal life, can cause erosion, and can be dangerous for people to use.
Starr Farrell, public affairs officer for the National Forest Service, Coronado National Forest, said social trails are prevalent, including in Madera Canyon.
There’s an unknown number of them and they form often.
“They’re all over the place,” she said. “We try to discourage the use of social trails because they aren't maintained by us. So the grade is not the grade it should be, it's not reinforced ground and we’re not seeing the accessibility we would like to see on a normal trail which is maintained right.”
What are they?
Farrell said social trails are often formed out of a desire to see something in nature.
“It happens when people go to an area and they are interested in seeing something so they walk out to it. Someone sees a little bit of brush opening up, the next person walks out there and it builds it over time,” she said. “It may lead to a really amazing overview or cool spot or they may lead nowhere and just go off for a while and stop at a dead end; that's the real concern is the safety aspect.”
They can also occur when a hiker is trying to avoid something on the trail or diverts slightly from the established path.
“Sometimes you'll have a main trail and then you have a little social trail that goes around it,” she said. “Maybe they went around a mud puddle and have now created a secondary social trail to cut off the mud. Now, you've expanded the trail, and while it's not a safety hazard exactly because no one is going to get lost on that little diversion, it's expanding it and putting it outside its normal trail location.”
In National Forest areas, visitors are not prohibited from going off-trail unless there are specific restrictions put in place for weather conditions or wildlife.
While one individual going off the path might not have detrimental effects, it’s when the word gets out on these trails that the problems really start.
“AllTrails is a great app that has a lot of trail systems on it but it will have ones that aren't Forest Service maintained or designated,” she said. “When a visitor puts that trail on there another visitor is like, ‘cool, a new trail to explore’ and it exacerbates the problem.”
The more people to use the social trail, the wider the path can become.
One of Madera Canyon’s most well known social trails leads to a waterfall, and Farrell said while it's not a trail they maintain, the trail has been featured on prominent websites like AllTrails and Visit Tucson. Even local newspapers have instructed people how to find it.
Impacts
Social trails can cut through sensitive habits, trample down plants and disrupt the ecosystem.
Along with that, Farrell said one of the biggest concerns for the Forest Service is the danger they can present to hikers.
“You’re in the wilderness area and there's a social trail, you follow it and you can end up way off course and end up getting lost,” she said. “We're really big on trying to keep people on the trails we establish.”
One of several social trails leading to Madera Canyon’s waterfall forces people to climb under a fence designed to keep cattle out of the canyon.
“This social trail goes around and to the far side of this waterfall,” she said. “From the top of the waterfall, a kid crossing would have no idea that's a sheer drop right there.”
New Friends of Madera Canyon President Dan White saw the impacts of social trails himself when he went hiking with a Forest Service volunteer and several other Friends members.
“He took us on a walking tour of the inner canyon to demonstrate and show ways in which trails have degraded due to social trails and how it ends up damaging grasses and bushes,” he said. “People are trampling down stuff that should grow when they form these trails.”
“I think I always knew in the back of my mind there were trails off of established paths where people had gone off but it wasn’t really until that day that it clicked how damage happens due to social trails.”
He said there are already examples in the canyon where the simple action of people walking side by side has caused the path to widen significantly.
“With trails, they shoot for it to be 40 inches wide, so you are walking single file, but you can see there are areas where it’s common to spread out,” he said. “People walking together, two by two, suddenly expanded the width of the trail. It’s an unconscious way of damaging the trail system.”
Education
For White and Farrell, it's clear people don’t have malicious intent when they inadvertently create a social trail.
“It’s the instinct of people to see what they want to see, doing things without thinking,” White said. “Some of what's happening is here’s this pristine natural area and people are driven to see it and create social trails. None of this was created out of desire to harm. What's obvious is, the waterfall for example, is something that people want to see.”
Farrell said the Forest Service is doing social media campaigns to try to educate people on what social trails are, as well as continue to encourage people to use their maintained trails.
“We are always telling people to use our interactive visitor map,” she said. “There's emblems that tell you which roads we actually maintain and at what level we maintain them. If you are going to go out and travel, this is the road and what you can expect.”
White said the Friends are interested in supporting the Forest Service with social trails through education and fundraising.
“What we can do is provide funds, so if trail restoration is needed a crew comes in and we pay for it, that's what we are exploring,” he said. “How can we leverage what we do? Fundraising can be helpful for trail maintenance, restoring the trail system and education. How can we make certain everyone has awareness of social trails?"
He thinks educating guests can help.
“Every time someone begins a hike on a trail, remind them they are stewards of the land and are staying on the trail,” he said. “If you or I go to a formal garden we would never walk through the flowers. Madera Canyon is nature’s garden and we don't hesitate to walk through the flowers, because it’s not tended like a formal garden. We have to preserve that area so that people who come along after us have the same positive experience with the land.”
Solutions
Social trails can teach agencies like the Forest Service about what places people want to see most.
Farrell said part of their regular discussion around social trails is determined whether it can be brought into their official trail system.
“We look at what the impacts would be on animals, heritage, all the things a multi-use agency oversees,” she said. “Also, how much work is it going to take to maintain a social trail? We have limited resources, so is it good to build a new one or maintain the ones we already have?”
If a social trail isn’t a good fit, they will go through a decommissioning process to try and keep people from continuing to use it.
“We will put them to bed and that just means we come and we put vegetation over the top of it,” she said. “We really create a dissuasion of walking that direction. ‘You don't want to go that way. You don't want to go through those brambles. Go the other way instead.’”
White said the Friends are exploring programs like getting boy scouts and girl scouts to volunteer in Madera Canyon and become stewards of the land early. And, they will support efforts to protect the canyon.
“There exists a relationship with the Forest Service and Friends that highlights this fabulous private/public collaboration model for going forward in the public interest and benefit,” he said. “The Forest Service is the government entity in charge, but they don't have unlimited resources and depend on Friend’s groups and partners.”
Farrell said the Forest Service wants people to enjoy the natural land around them and don’t mind people going off-trail, but if you find or create a social trail, don’t advertise it.
“If that's a secret gem that you found yourself, maybe just keep it to yourself, because as soon as you post it out there, it's going to go further than you could ever imagine,” she said. “It just takes one person seeing it and sharing it and now your opportunity for solitude is lost or the great hidden gem within our forest is gone.”
To learn more about the Forest Service's trail system in Coronado National Forest and to find maps of official trails, visit fs.usda.gov/coronado.