Justin Stockdall is a stay-at-home dad and he's a little lonely.
Stockdall, 29, moved to Sahuarita with his wife and children in 2016, and he misses the tight-knit group of dads he hung out with back home in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I know back in Kansas City, back before we left, there was a whole group dedicated to stay-at-home dads,” he said. “We’d get together on Wednesdays and we’d get together on Fridays.”
Stockdall has taken to Facebook to look for other men interested in meeting up and doing the kinds of things stay-at-home parents typically do — like taking their kids to parks and letting them run around while they talk.
His wife, Chandra, is a nocturnist at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson; he takes care of their three children, Rylee, 11, Sage, 4, and Tamsin, who's 1.
A typical day finds Stockdall getting his older children to school then spending time walking around a park with Tamsin before taking her home for a nap. That's when he gets a few spare moments, sometimes spent playing video games, before making meal plans and doing the laundry. His wife is in charge of the family's finances and pays the bills.
Despite all the work, Stockdall said being at home more often has allowed him to get closer to his children.
"I definitely have the dream life, my wife affords me that,” he said.
National numbers
They aren't alone in the arrangement.
According to Census Bureau figures from 2016, about 210,000 men stay at home specifically to take care of their children; far more are at home but also hold down part-time jobs or work from home while watching the kids.
In 2016, The Pew Research Center published a report that found about 25 percent of all stay-at-home dads are there specifically to take care of their children; about 75 percent of stay-at-home moms do the same.
The number of websites, social media pages, blogs and podcasts dedicated to stay-at-home dads has exploded over the past decade, offering support, encouragement and tips in what are largely uncharted waters for many men.
Still, Stockdall's local search continues. He said he hasn't met anyone who is solely a stay-at-home dad like he is. Many, like Andy Kislek of Sahuarita, have part-time jobs or work from home, but they are still in charge of the kids.
Kislek has three children, a 3 year old and year-old twins, but runs his business from home — a computer repair and sales company called Ctrl Alt Elite. He recently started a part-time job at the University of Arizona.
Kislek left the corporate world to start his own business and came up with the idea of staying home to watch their children and work from home. For two years, his typical day was cooking for his daughter, reading her books and playing. They'd go out to lunch, visit parks and take naps while he kept up with the business.
“For two-and-a-half years, that’s what I did, I had my business so I could stay at home and watch her," Kislek said.
Kislek's mother eventually moved in with him, his wife and their three children, which has allowed him to spend more time on the business and his part-time job at UA. Kislek still helps when he can.
Kislek said being a stay-at-home dad is similar to being a stay-at-home mom.
"I don't think there's too much difference... not everyone's the same," he said. "We would do the exact same things, it's just how you approach it and how you handle the situations, that's all."
Being around stay-at-home moms could be a little tricky for Stockdall, who said he didn't want to give his wife any cause for concern by being around other women on a regular basis.
Stockdall was working what he described as a "blue-collar" job when he met and married Chandra, who was a single mom with one child.
“When I met my wife, she was in med school. I knew right then and there when she graduated from med school there was nothing I could do, finance wise, that I could touch the kind of income she can afford us, other than winning the lottery,” Stockdall said.
The couple decided it made financial sense for him to be the stay-at-home parent. They don’t have to pay for daycare, and when Chandra has time off, they don’t have to plan activities around two work schedules.
Stockdall said being the stay-at-home parent is its own full-time job. But he still has to deal with people who might think what he's doing is unmasculine.
“I get from the older crowd, ‘Why are you the stay-at-home parent instead of your wife? Why are you not the breadwinner?’” Stockdall said.
Kislek said he has no problem with his wife being the breadwinner, but he's also had to deal with stigmas when he would take his daughter to story time at the Sahuarita library.
"Go there and you always get dirty looks — ‘What is he doing here? Why is he taking his day off with the kids and bringing them to story time? Where’s mom?’” Kislek said.
Kislek said he doesn’t let it get to him because being a stay-at-home dad is a win-win for him and his wife, a registered nurse. He’s able to take care of his kids while still contributing income.
While Stockdall loves taking care of his children, there are times when he thinks about the day when he will again contribute to the family's bank account.
He plans to study auto mechanics once his youngest daughter is in school full time.
“It’d be nice to go back to work… there’s days where I feel like I’d give up all this just to go back to work because I enjoy working,” he said. “Part of me deep down says, ‘Go get a job,’” Stockdall said. “I enjoy having a job because I feel like I’m contributing to something.”
In the meantime, Stockdall is still hoping for someone to respond to his post who's a stay-at-home dad like him so they can get together and maybe take their kids out to a park and have lunch.