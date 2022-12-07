In 2021, there were more than 30,000 DUI arrests in Arizona. As of Monday, there had been just over 24,000 in 2022, with a month to go.

But what a month it’s expected to be. A spokesperson with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said December DUI arrests will very likely push the state past the overall 2022 numbers.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?