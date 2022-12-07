In 2021, there were more than 30,000 DUI arrests in Arizona. As of Monday, there had been just over 24,000 in 2022, with a month to go.
But what a month it’s expected to be. A spokesperson with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said December DUI arrests will very likely push the state past the overall 2022 numbers.
Welcome to the holidays.
That’s why the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force hosted a kickoff at Pima Community College on Dec. 1 announcing intensified holiday DUI enforcement.
The task force is made up of several agencies and will deploy saturation patrols across Southern Arizona each weekend through New Year's Day. Local agencies will also staff extra officers every night to detect and remove impaired drivers from the streets.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 32 people in the United States die in drunken-driving crashes every day — one person every 45 minutes, on average.
In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019, the latest statistics available.
From Nov. 23-26 this year, there were 323 DUI arrests in Arizona. While that number is 27 fewer than in the same Thanksgiving period in 2021, Alberto Gutier, Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety director, is concerned.
"We realize what's happening all over the state and that's where we get real concerned with because those numbers are high. But for some reason people are not getting the message," he said. "What is it? Alcohol, drugs, fentanyl and hallucinogens. You combine those things, they're no longer impaired by alcohol. They are impaired by being stupid and drinking. It's so easy: Uber, Lyft call a friend, stay home."
Gutier, who has been in the job since 1995 and retires this month, is also concerned about overall traffic fatalities in the state, many of which are attributed to impaired driving.
So far in 2022, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has investigated more than 40 fatal collisions. About sixty percent involved subjects impaired or suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.
A spokesperson from AGOHS said there have been 1,089 traffic fatalities so far this year in the state. In 2021, there were 1,180, which was an increase of 12% from 2020.
Nationally, 20,175 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January to July this year according to the NHTSA.
