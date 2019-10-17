TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, October 31 on the Company's website.
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: aerospace and defense (A&D), medical, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation telecommunications and advanced computing. Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in seven countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.