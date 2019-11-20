Think about it. When you leave a store, what do you do with your receipt? If you're like most people, you probably wad it up and throw it in the trash, trusting you were charged correctly.
You may not know it, but there are people who are making sure that's the case.
They work for the Arizona Department of Agricultures Weights and Measures Division. They make sure items have the right price tags on them and ring up properly at the cash register.
So far this year, Weights and Measures employees have visited the Circle K's on South Nogales Highway and La Cañada, Fry's, Safeway, Walmart, Sprouts and the Walgreens on West Esperanza Boulevard.
Michelle Wilson is the assistant director for the Weights and Measures services division. Statewide, 17 inspectors are led by three team leaders and everyone works out of their home, she said.
Three of the 17 are responsible for the Tucson area, she said. Although businesses are inspected within 10 days of a complaint being filed, there are no rules as to how often a business must be inspected, she said.
Part of the reason is because they are so busy, she said. All of the inspectors are cross-trained and perform many functions. They make sure standards are being met when it comes to the dispensing of fuel all the way from refineries and pipelines to the gas pump. They also make sure deli, jewelry and recycling company scales work properly.
When they visit stores to check on price tags, it's often because they are in the neighborhood performing other duties, she said.
Checking prices
So, how do they verify prices?
The number of items selected depends on the size of the store, Wilson said.
When it's a large store, inspectors will select 50 items randomly to see if they scan correctly. Smaller stores can expect to have 25 items scanned.
Large stores must be accurate at least 98 percent of the time and smaller stores 96 percent of the time, Wilson said.
If they score lower than that, store employees must correct the price within 30 minutes. If they are unable, the inspector will remove the item from the floor and write an administrative order. Civil penalties are recommended, but only if the item was overpriced, Wilson said.
If the civil penalty is approved, stores face a $100 penalty for every overpriced item, she said.
"A lot of the time it's just human error," Wilson said. "They are dealing with thousands and thousands of UPC codes so when they hold a sale and the price changes, it's not unusual for there to be some sort of human error."
Some stores simply don't have a good process in place to make sure the price tags are changed in a timely manner and then when you consider constant sales and rotating stock, it can get difficult to keep up, she said.
It is rare to find a store that purposely overcharges its customers, Wilson said.
"For the most part, they want to make the consumers happy, they don't want to lose them," she said.
Local issues
The Walgreens on Esperanza has needed to fix overpriced items on two occasions this year. On April 11, the store was 92 percent compliant. Inspectors found four items out of 50 were overpriced for a total of $2.50. Two months later, the store was 94 percent compliant. Three items were overpriced by a total $1.70.
Employee at the Safeway in Sahuarita had to fix three overpriced items in March when inspectors found them 94 percent compliant. The price tags showed an overage of $4.
Inspectors found Walmart had a compliance rate of 96 percent in August. Two items were overpriced. The total overage came to $1.54.
In 2018, Wilson said her division received 1,063 complaints. Of those, 43 involved missing price tags and 164 alleged mispriced items. Nearly 700 complaints involved fuel dispensers that were leaking, sprayed gas or malfunctioned in some other way.
"A lot of times we get complaints when consumers speak with a manager at the store and they feel as though they've been treated poorly," Wilson said.