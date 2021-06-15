The state Department of Agriculture has captured three stray bulls in and around Sahuarita and are going after two others, a spokesman said Monday.
“Our Animal Services Division and livestock team are working on a plan to capture the remaining two bulls that are loose,” spokesman Robert Shook wrote in an email.
The bulls have been in Sahuarita on both sides of Interstate 19 since last summer, searching for water and food. They found it in parks, greenbelts and other common areas in Rancho Sahuarita and Rancho Resort, and in at least one case chased picnickers out of an area. Police have received dozens of calls to move bulls out of roads since August.
Sahuarita police shot and killed a bull May 12 in Rancho Sahuarita after they said it posed a threat to residents. Two others were rounded up with the help of hired cowboys, but that didn’t take care of the problem.
According to police reports, a bull was spotted on Williams Ranch Road in northern Rancho Sahuarita on Saturday evening.
The bulls are not branded and have not been claimed.