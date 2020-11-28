The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday released a report on the latest COVID-19 statistics.
“All the metrics continue heading in the wrong direction,” said Cara Christ, head of ADHS.
The state is allocating $25 million to hospitals to help with staffing costs and is currently figuring out where that will go, she said.
ARIZONA CASES
•Through Nov. 25, Arizona has 314,326 reported cases; 6,568 deaths; and 2,178,685 diagnostic tests.
•For the week of Nov. 15, 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties had percent positivity above 10 percent. Those includes Pima County. The trend is higher for the week of Nov. 22. The goal is to get that number under 5 percent. Statewide, positivity was 11.9 percent the week of Nov. 15, indicating increased community spread. That’s the highest since the end of July, when there was a surge.
•State metrics continue to meet benchmarks for the moderate category of virus spread, allowing for business and school openings to continue with precautions that include social distancing and masks.
•Over the last week, the percentage of inpatient beds in use stayed at about 89 percent with the average of inpatients beds used for COVID-19 patents increasing to 23 percent.
•Those over age 65 have the highest rate of hospitalization and death, though they make up only 11 percent of new cases over the past month. Those in the 20-44 category have the highest numbers of cases (nearly half) but much lower rate of hospitalization and risk of death.
•Eight percent of COVID patients (25,348) in Arizona have been hospitalized.
•ICU beds: 89 percent of the state’s ICU beds are in use; 32 percent of that is by COVID-19 patients. At the height of the summer spike, 92 percent of ICU beds were in use.
•14 of Arizona’s 15 counties have seen increases in cases. Coconino County (Flagstaff area) remained level for two weeks through the week of Nov. 15.
•Every county had more than 100 cases per 100,000 population, putting the entire state in the red zone.
•Get a flu vaccination to reduce stress on the healthcare system.
•If you see an establishment not following COVID-19 mitigation requirements, call the state hotline at 844-410-2157. Or go online: azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19
PIMA COUNTY
•Pima County virus cases set a record two weeks in a row in November; the highest number was 3,313. The summer spike saw a high of 2,452.
•Pima County hospitalization is about half of that seen in the summer spike and is headed up.
•Adult ICU beds available in Pima County: 354. Beds in use as of Nov. 24: 338.
•Ventilators in Pima County as of Nov. 24: 190; of those, 140 are in use, 59 of them by COVID-19 patients. Total available for use: 50.
•Deaths from COVID-19 in Pima County are low (3 to 5 per week) compared to the summer spike.
•Since March 1, long-term care facilities have accounted for 4 percent of Pima County cases (1,470) and 37 percent of deaths (251).
GREEN VALLEY/SAHUARITA
There are 39 ZIP codes in Pima County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, here is a breakdown of cases, the ranking among ZIP codes, and a comparison to two weeks ago.
•85629: 896 (16) That is a 26.3% increase in cases from two weeks ago.
•85614: 625 (20) That is a 33.3% increase in cases from two weeks ago.
•85622: 120 (36) That is a 55.8% increase in cases from two weeks ago.
GET TESTED
The Arizona Department of Health Services has a listing of all testing sites in Arizona (www.azdhs.gov). Look for “COVID-19 testing for Arizonans” on the right side of the page. Many require registration.