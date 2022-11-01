The Arizona Department of Education released its annual school letter grades on Monday, with no schools going down and several scoring higher.
Due to the pandemic, the state did not give grades for the 2020-21 school year, and A-F letter grades issued for the 2019-20 school year were the same as those issued for the 2018-19 school year.
The letter grades measure student academic growth; proficiency on English language arts; math and science; academic growth; and proficiency of English language learners.
Three Sahuarita Unified School District schools went up a letter grade.
•Sahuarita Middle School went from a C in the 2018-19 school year to a B this year.
•Sopori School in Amado went from a D to a C.
•Sahuarita High School went from a C to a B.
Anza Trail, Copper View and Sahuarita Intermediate School kept their A grades; and Walden Grove High School kept its B grade.
Wrightson Ridge School opened Jan. 7, 2019, so was not graded until this year, and earned an A.
Sahuarita Primary School is a k-2 school. Children aren't tested until third-grade.
Continental Elementary School District kept its B grade, but school leadership indicated they will be filing an appeal.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said the ADE added science bonus points as well as points for overall proficiency, but decreased their points in the English learner proficiency and growth categories.
The district needs 84.67 points for an A and they have 84.57. Rico said they looked at their data and found that a student was dropped from the calculation due to their full academic year status, which is based on enrollment dates.
The district said the student should be counted and would raise their grade. They are currently in the top six B schools. The deadline to appeal is Nov. 15 and schools will be notified on Dec. 9 if the letter grade will change.
The A-F letter grades are just one measure of a school’s performance. When schools receive a C or D grade, the ADE works with them on an improvement plan.
