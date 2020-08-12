Things appear to be moving in the right direction for gyms, movie theaters and bars to reopen but how soon that will happen remains uncertain. Meanwhile, businesses can start preparing for when that day comes.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday released guidelines and benchmarks for the reopening of businesses whose operations were halted in late June when the state was making national news for its rising number of COVID-19 cases. That's when the governor issued an executive order shutting down gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, tubing venues, bars and nightclubs.
ADHS is looking at two components to determine when the order should be lifted: the level of community spread — minimal, moderate or substantial — and the quality of a business’ COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
The state is not allowing any of the businesses to resume while spread is substantial, but once the moderate community spread benchmark is reached in their county businesses can ask the state for permission to reopen.
“Affected businesses in a county where metrics meet benchmarks for moderate transmission will be able to submit attestations to the state to reopen under the phased reopening plan,” ADHS Communications Director Steve Elliott said.
Community spread
Each level of community spread is assessed on three indicators, or metrics: the number of cases per 100,000 people; the percent positivity of testing; and the percentage of hospital submissions with COVID-like illness.
ADHS established thresholds for each level of spread, for instance, substantial spread occurs when there are greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people; percent positivity is above 10 percent; and greater than 10 percent of all hospital submissions present COVID-like illness.
In order to move from substantial to moderate community spread the lower thresholds must be met for two consecutive weeks. ADHS will factor in a 12-day reporting lag in making any determinations.
Pima County has substantial spread in two of the three metrics, cases per 100,000 and percent positivity, and moderate spread in the number of hospital visits with COVID-like illness based on data available through July 19.
The state on the whole is experiencing substantial community spread based on all three indicators but a precipitous drop since the last week of June can be observed on a new business operations dashboard available on the ADHS website which also contains requirements that each business type must implement in order to reopen.
The new dashboard and requirements can be found at https://bit.ly/33Qg9Rm.
Phased re-opening
ADHS’s new guidelines indicate that as community spread decreases from substantial to minimal, businesses will be allowed to ask the state for permission to phase-in operations after they implement business-specific mitigation requirements and submit an attestation form, until the executive order is lifted.
If moderate spread is reached in Pima County, gyms may be allowed to open at 25 percent occupancy while movie theaters, water parks and tubing venues may be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy with mitigation requirements in place.
Bars and nightclubs that have a food permit must convert to restaurant service and put the requirements in place in order to seek permission to operate at 50 percent occupancy.
If minimal spread is reached then gyms may be allowed to increase occupancy to 50 percent while the other businesses will remain capped at 50 percent occupancy.
Once percent positivity drops below 3 percent, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing venues may be allowed to ease up on mitigation requirements. And bars may be allowed to operate as bars instead of restaurants with mitigation requirements in place.
Bars and nightclubs without a food permit will remain closed until percent positivity reaches 3 percent and thereafter may be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy with mitigation requirements in place.