Internet woes are no stranger to most, but in rural communities, it can be much more than a simple nuisance.
Josh Landess is a Rio Rico resident who works from home. The service he had before, Mediacom, had reliability issues that would affect his job.
"In recent years, it works well – until it doesn't," he said. "I used to get good speeds with Mediacom cable internet. What used to happen though every once in a while, say every few months or years, I would start to see problems."
In Landess' case, the problems would affect video calls and work sessions.
"I think for some people they don't care quite as much," he said. "For my needs, it was very bad. I work out of my house, so I was using the cable internet both for personal communication and entertainment and for my research. My work."
Bridging the divide
The State of Arizona is taking a step forward in attempting to address the digital divide between rural and urban communities.
Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced a $50 million funding package included in this year's budget to install fiber optic conduit running along three interstate corridors – I-19, I-40 and most of I-17 – and covering 514 miles.
The three interstates and conduit is part of the Smart Highway Corridors project and could help facilitate private companies to invest in fiber lines reaching rural communities while increasing safety on the roads.
Ben Blink is Ducey's transportation policy advisor. He said the broadband internet that people and businesses rely on requires a hard line at some point, whether it's wireless or not.
"There's a distinction we make here between what we call middle-mile and last-mile connectivity," he said. "The middle-mile is the fiber infrastructure that goes across, oftentimes, very remote areas that have to be in the ground."
The last-mile provider can then build towers off the middle-mile to reach local communities or make hardwire connections to reach businesses and homes, Blink said.
"Even your cell phone," he said. "The cell phone towers they use for your mobile phone rely on middle-mile and long-haul fiber to be able to provide that cell phone signal."
The state's conduits would help extend the middle-mile capability and provide a means for private providers to run their fiber-optic lines using excess space that could help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.
Keith Watkins at the Arizona Commerce Authority said the Smart Highway Corridors project is one game plan that will help rural areas that don't have the same broadband access, speeds, pricing or reliability found in cities.
Watkins is the senior vice president of economic and rural development.
"The state will put in conduit and then open it up to the carriers to put their fiber in," he said. "The fundamental issue is many carriers don't enhance their service to the rural areas because the population density isn't there to provide the appropriate return on their investment."
Watkins said trenching and installing miles of conduit are some of the most significant expenses for carriers when expanding service.
"It helps to reduce the barriers that the carriers are having heartburn with, which are the costs," he said.
The conduit the state is installing will house fiber for the Arizona Department of Transportation. However, there will be excess space in the conduit that the state can then make available to private carriers.
"That's where we're paving the way for more opportunity for other uses besides transportation purposes that we could potentially use with that conduit," Blink said. "Right now, yes, we're building the infrastructure for ADOT's purposes, they'll own it. And then over the next year, we're engaging with a number of entities to develop our model for how we use that surplus conduit in the most effective way possible."
Safety improvements
The ADOT fiber will also lay a foundation for the department to increase safety measures along the three interstates with technology that relies on a broadband connection.
On I-19, ADOT plans to lay 66 miles of conduit and fiber from Tucson to Nogales beginning early next year. They expect to be finished by the end of 2021.
Blink said installing the conduit and fiber should be a relatively simple process of trenching along the side of the interstate and then covering it back up.
"We do not expect massive road disruptions," he said. "There may be rolling closures as the machine moves along the side of the road for just one lane."
While the conduit and fiber ADOT is installing won't be visible to the public, Blink said motorists would notice the technology they're building on top of it.
ADOT plans to add eight new traffic cameras, eight dynamic message signs and eight wrong-way detections systems using infrared cameras. All of the improvements require the fiber line ADOT is installing.
Broadband necessity
Landess recently switched to a microwave fixed-wireless service – Bluespan. While he is satisfied so far, he said it is still too early to tell whether the higher prices for the service are worth it. He said he's now paying a little more than double what he paid before.
"It's important to understand if we're going to talk about prices that my needs are not typical of other residential or commercial users," he said. "Other people may pay for a bit less."
Areas more rural than Rio Rico might have an even harder time when it comes to balancing reliability and price.
Chairman Bruce Bracker said getting high-speed internet service capable of handling multiple devices can be difficult and expensive for people and businesses in the rural areas of his district.
Bracker represents District 3 on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.
"I'm talking Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin, where there isn't any, other than satellite, there really isn't any broadband available," he said.
Blink said the conventional definition of broadband used by the FCC is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds or faster.
"But many will tell you that you need 100-gigabit download and upload or 1 gigabit to really meet some of the healthcare and manufacturing purposes that people want to use," he said. "The vast applications for that are typically business applications."
Some rural areas only have low-speed dial-up internet or have issues with reliability.
"Certain areas of the state, there's literally only one conduit going to an entire town, serving the entire area," Blink said. "So we've seen circumstances where a backhoe will come in and accidentally cut that line, and the entire city is cut off from high-speed internet. And that includes the fiber that goes to mobile phone towers."
Bracker said the conduit ADOT plans to install from Tucson to Nogales is a great idea. Installing conduit during road projects and leasing space to companies is an idea Santa Cruz County has considered, he said.
Bridging the digital divide is about economic development, Bracker said.
"If you can have reliable, streaming broadband in rural communities, especially in our area, anything that's 45 minutes to an airport, you can attract people who want a more rural lifestyle," he said. "But you have to have that kind of access to connectivity to do their work."
Watkins said improving broadband access in rural areas could also boost dwindling populations.
"We've seen many young people in rural areas move into urban areas because of a lack of opportunity for employment or higher education or things like that," he said. "If we can enhance the connectivity of these areas, it opens the door to have those things in the community."