The Arizona Department of Health Services has loosened its recommendation for when schools doing hybrid classes should return to a fully virtual format.
In its original August recommendation, ADHS advised schools to begin discussing and preparing for a move to virtual if one of their three county benchmarks (cases; percent positivity; and COVID-like illness) were in substantial spread for two weeks.
The new recommendation is to prepare for virtual classes only when all three county benchmarks are in the substantial category.
The change comes during an uptick in state cases. According to state data, in early October, the percent positivity testing rate was 5 percent. The six weeks prior it was at 4 percent. Health department officials reported percent positivity was at 6.3 percent last week.
A positivity rate of 5 percent is good indicator that the spread is under control.
The decision on school policies ultimately falls to districts.
Sahuarita schools
Sahuarita Unified School District Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said state metrics are one of several factors they look to when making decisions.
“We’ve tried to remain focused on approaching this thing in a thoughtful, multi-faceted manner and continue to be significantly guided by these metrics,” he said. “All three of the benchmarks, we’re looking at regularly for trends or patterns in addition to looking at local conditions in Sahuarita and the state of our own situation and educational programming.”
If any of the three state benchmarks for the county go into the “red” substantial transmission category for an extended time, moving virtual would be something they’d consider, he said. Consulting with the Pima County Health Department is part of their COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
“It is worth noting we’re prepared to adapt and the other thing is I think as this situation continues to develop it's important to reinforce the shared responsibility to all our mitigation strategies at school, at home, parents, students, employees,” he said.
Though there have been several cases in the SUSD community, the district has not needed to consider moving back online.
State gets scrutiny
Valenzuela found out about this change in the recommendations from an email from the director of the Arizona School Administrators.
The state has faced scrutiny over failing to announce the change and for a lack of clarity as to who made the decision to loosen the recommendations.
Both the Arizona School Administrators (ASA), which represents more than 200 districts in the state, and the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA), a voluntary membership organization made up of every school district in Arizona, released a joint statement that they were not included in this process.
“This change was made without, to our knowledge, a concerted effort to communicate the reasoning for the change, or to understand the potential impact this change would have on district planning for the remainder of the year,” the statement read.
They are still recommending districts follow the original recommendations for returning to virtual learning.
In the latest press conference Thursday, Ducey and Health Director Cara Christ stated they consulted with the Department of Education to make the decision.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman later said her department did not request or recommend the change and were not contacted.
On Friday, Hoffman and Christ released a joint statement addressing how the decision was made, which said, "there was a communications breakdown between the agencies that left the public confused and uninformed."
Pima County
Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said his top concern about the change is a lack of communication with or involvement of high-level stakeholders.
“As leaders of schools, you want to be super informed and know what’s going on ahead of time,” he said. “During a time when we’re seeing COVID on the rise and schools having cases, consistency is so incredibly important.”
For him, the governor and ADHS have not been effective when timeliness is concerned and he wishes this had been more transparent.
Williams said their department found out about the change through hearsay and had to “dig around” for the facts.
“You want to do things methodically and when we see COVID starting to creep up, on the rise in the state, county and nation, everybody gets on edge,” he said. “We’re trying to best give kids some opportunities for in-person learning and when information doesn't come in a timely manner, it’s a precarious situation.”
Williams said there has likely been pressure from communities in the state to get children back to in-person classes, but Pima County is focusing on caution, especially with increasing COVID-19 cases.
“I think it’s time to err on the side of caution and be more conservative,” he said. “COVID is a nasty animal and it doesn't do things in a slow or predictable way; it spreads.”
He doesn’t believe it’s time to loosen metrics and said schools in the county are in close contact with their health department, who they refer to for guidance.
“We look at the big picture, and this (COVID cases) is the tip of the iceberg, we’re not even close,” he said. “Schools are already starting to get hits and we have cheer and football members getting quarantined. I’m getting a little nervous as cases rise.”
Currently, none of the state’s benchmarks for Pima County are in substantial spread, though two (case numbers per 100,000 people and percent positivity) are in the moderate transmission category.