Have you ever left a store feeling like you kept getting overcharged?
Arizona Weights and Measures, the state agency that inspects retailers for price accuracy, has seen an increase in stores failing inspections and reinspections for overcharging.
Overcharging — prices on the shelf don't match the receipt — is a nationwide problem. Earlier this month, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Walmart in U.S. District Court in Ohio related to overcharging.
In December, North Carolina announced $80,000 in penalties for 28 Dollar General stores. And Dollar General is the target of a November lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio claiming it listed false prices on items.
In 2019, Dollar General paid $1.75 million in a settlement with the Vermont Attorney General for violating the state's Consumer Protection Act by charging more than what was advertised.
Locally, two stores failed inspections for overcharging in 2022, and have yet to come back into compliance after a combined dozen reinspections: a Circle K and a Dollar General.
The Circle K at 18675 S. Nogales Highway accrued $16,200 in civil penalties in 2022 after failing multiple inspections. The location failed its most recent reinspection on Dec. 29, and will see additional civil penalties.
Dollar General in Amado was slapped with $6,400 in civil penalty fines in 2022, also failing its most recent reinspection Dec. 30, with more civil penalties to come.
With fines not seeming to have the desired effect, Weights and Measures is looking into harsher penalties to protect consumers.
Seeing a trend
Kevin Allen, associate director of the state Weights and Measures Division, said over the past year and a half the department has seen more retailers struggling to come into compliance for price accuracy.
“It seems to be isolated to certain retailers or certain categories of retailers who are having trouble getting back into compliance,” he said. “With price accuracy discussions we’ve had with the retail community, I think it is attributed to a few things.”
Allen said the economy, staffing challenges and other woes of the last several years are contributing factors.
“There’s challenges related to staff, resources, hiring and turnover,” he said. “Price changes increased quite a bit, too, with the way the economy is working."
Allen said where a store might have had a hundred price changes to deal with in the past, now it's thousands.
"Combine that with the fact that they don't have enough people to make those price changes, and it’s hard to catch up," he said.
But Allen said that was no excuse. Pricing regulations exist and retailers are expected to follow them.
The division tries to inspect retail businesses at least every three years for pricing accuracy. Businesses need 98% compliance to pass. If they fail, they are reinspected until they get back into compliance.
Allen said historically, businesses that fail get back into compliance during their second or third reinspection. The Circle K and Dollar General have each failed seven inspections since April 2022.
“Repeated reinspections are taking up a lot of time and the civil penalties don't seem to have the same impact, so we will reach out to corporations,” he said. “This is a big problem. If a company has a number of stores with civil penalties they have to come up with a plan to address it, and we might have to take it to a higher level.”
Allen said now they are trying to focus on action plans.
“Right now, we are giving people a chance to implement plans,” he said. “As time goes on and we do re-inspections to see if those plans are working or not, we will sit back down and assess the situation. If they aren’t, then we have to go with plan B, which includes different options within our enforcement abilities.”
Local overcharging
The Circle K on Nogales Highway failed its first inspection on April 21, 2022, with a 20% compliance rate after 20 items were overcharged. It has failed six follow-up inspections.
During its last inspection in December, it earned a 92% compliance rate, still not enough to pass.
“They can only have one overcharging item,” Allen said. “Given that in normal operations nothing is perfect, we do allow one overcharge. If you exceed one overcharge then the inspection does not pass and we require the retailer to correct it at the time of inspection.”
A Circle K spokesman said they are aware of the pricing issues at the Nogales Highway location and are trying to correct it.
“In the meantime, we are conducting daily tag checks at this store to ensure full compliance as pricing continues to be updated, and we are exploring further solutions as part of our commitment to continuous improvement across our operations," said Chris Barnes, director of Communications for Circle K.
Barnes said via email that they sell thousands of products in their stores, and because of the way they update pricing labels, pricing errors can occur.
“Pricing is adjusted periodically on certain items based on a variety of factors, such as seasonal promotions, the costs we’re able to negotiate with our suppliers and local competition, among others,” he said. “As pricing changes occur, our point-of-sale and back-office systems are updated quickly, but store teams still must print out and place updated labels for the required items. When that doesn’t happen in a timely fashion, pricing discrepancies can occur at the register.”
The Dollar General in Amado was first inspected on April 21, 2022, based on a complaint from a customer who said they were overcharged. It reached a 32% compliance rate in that inspection.
Since then, the location has had two additional valid complaints with failed inspections and four failed reinspections, including the last one in December where it reached a 92% compliance rating.
Dollar General’s corporate office did not respond to requests for comment.
Next steps
Allen said they strive for education and compliance, not enforcement.
“While doing inspections, a lot of times we have the location representative walking with us so we can show them how we select what we are looking for,” he said. “We are trying to educate as much as we can, but we don't always get a location representative walking with us. Sometimes they don't have the staff on hand.”
The division offers mock inspections to businesses to prepare them for the real ones.
“It can be eye opening," he said. "Sometimes there are disconnects between the store level and corporate level.”
He said typically businesses who do this show improvements on inspections. But if businesses continue to fail inspections, the state is looking at options for higher enforcement.
They could increase the civil penalty amount, which is limited to $1,000 per violation and $10,000 a month per location. Allen said they could also go the same route as Ohio, the courts.
“We can consult with our Attorney General Consumer Fraud division who we can work with and take it to a higher level in the courts,” he said.
“At the end of the day, we have to protect the consumer, we have to ensure compliance. If it means going that route, that’s the route we will take," he said