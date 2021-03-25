Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday said bars can resume regular operations, businesses don't have to require masks, and groups of 50 can gather without prior approval of local governments.
The announcement has drawn cheers and jeers. Here is the Executive Order.
The updated COVID-19 protocols came as the state sees a decline in virus cases, mass distribution of vaccine and low hospitalization rates.
The measures to slow the pandemic move from "requirements to recommendations" under the order, which took effect immediately. Under the changes announced by Ducey:
Events of more than 50 people will no longer need the approval of local governments. These events should continue to follow safe practices and CDC recommendations, including physical distancing. This includes youth sports.
The business guidance will transition from requirements to recommendations. Ducey said businesses can continue requiring masks and social distancing.
Bars have already been allowed to operate as “dine-in” at full capacity. They will now be allowed to resume regular operations, with the ability to require social distancing and masks if they wish.
The order phases out local mandates requiring masks. Mask usage is still encouraged, especially in groups that are not vaccinated.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called Ducey’s order “premature,” and said that he is “caving to political pressure from the far right and hopping on the bandwagon of reckless actions of other governors inserted of following the science and doing what’s best for Arizonans.”
Romero said the city attorney “has advised me that we have clear local authority to continue implementing our city mask mandate” and that she had no intention of ending it.
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy said he doesn't believe Tucson has a leg to stand on and applauded Ducey's decision.
"I’m certain just from the feelings I’ve been getting from talking to businesses over the last weeks and months that this is going to be a relief," he said. "There may be businesses not comfortable relieving the mandate of having customers and employees wearing masks, and that’s their choice. I think that the real essence of this whole thing is that it does give businesses the flexibility to make choices like this.
He said Romero's statement politicizing the governor's decision was unwarranted.
“The only one bringing up politics or calling it political is her,” he said.
Christy said he hasn't heard too much about masks from his constituents in Green Valley.
"The biggest preoccupation that I’ve been hearing from the people of Green Valley is the ease and availability of vaccines," he said.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the governor's Executive Order allows local governments to keep mandates in place on government property. He said a policy that requires all employees and all visitors to county facilities to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing remains in place.
"Additionally, all mitigation measures currently enforced in County parks, facilities, buildings and properties, to include our leased properties and the Fairgrounds, will continue to be enforced until further notice," he wrote in a memo Thursday.
"The governor may have given up, but Pima County hasn’t," Huckelberry wrote.
According to Ducey:
•3,041,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 1,927,278 individuals in Arizona, including 1,185,986 who have been fully vaccinated.
The state has seen 10 weeks of declining cases.
Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since the end of September/beginning of October.
Vaccine appointments are open to all Arizonans 16 years of age and older.
A recent evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Arizona among the best states in the nation for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities.
President Biden has vowed that every American will be able to be vaccinated by May 1.