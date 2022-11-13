For some, being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic meant finally being able to tackle some long-awaited home improvement projects.
According to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released by Harvard University, home improvement and maintenance spending in the U.S. grew by more than 30% from from 2020 to 2022.
But alongside the rising demand for bathroom remodels and backyard patios, other nefarious individuals seem to also be taking advantage of the trend.
Steve Hammons and Greg Johndrew, investigators with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZROC), said during an Oct. 28 Green Valley Council forum that since the pandemic, their office has seen about a 30-40% increase in complaints against contractors and door-to-door solicitors.
While the agency typically handles about 6,000 complaints annually, they’re on-track to do just under 10,000 this year, Hammons said.
“Some of the common scams we see are storm chasers, driveway sealers, roof repairs, and we’ve dealt with those quite extensively,” Johndrew said.
Though the tactics they see can vary, the outcomes, Johndrew said, are usually the same.
“Someone may come up to your doorstep, they might give you a really good deal on a project, and they might even pressure you to sign a contract where the fine-print is very vague… Before you know it, you end up owing them thousands of dollars for a poor job, or no job at all.”
But there are several ways homeowners can avoid falling prey to scams, and a big part of that comes from being able to identify the red flags before the job even starts.
Are they licensed?
One of the most frequently asked questions that comes up when homeowners are looking to build, remodel or repair their home is if the individual needs to be licensed.
The answer, according to Arizona state statute, is that if the work exceeds $1,000 (for labor and materials), the individual needs to be a licensed contractor.
“A lot of times, some people say it was a $5,000 job broken up into different payments, but if in the totality of that person being there…if the overall project is over $1,000 and they’re not licensed, they’re in violation of contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor,” Johndrew said.
A contractor's six-digit AZROC license number, or a website link where that information can easily be found, should also be displayed on a contractor’s advertising materials, handouts and sometimes even their vehicles, said Hammons, and if anyone is unable to provide you with their contractor’s license number, it could be a red flag.
Other red flags can include extremely low-bid offers, or high-pressure tactics like getting you to commit to “limited-time” deals, said Hammons.
“They may try to pressure you to commit or to sign something on the spot – please don’t sign anything. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.
Do your research
Armed with a license number, or even a contractor’s name, a homeowner can also do their own research.
Using the AZROC’s website (roc.az.gov), a contractor’s license number or business name can reveal work history, including disciplinary results or outstanding complaints.
Homeowners can also check for each contractor’s “scope of work” to ensure they’re experienced in the type of work they’re hired to perform (i.e. a licensed electrician may not be licensed for solar contracting).
The best way to search is with the six-digit license number, Johndrew said, but you can also use the contractor’s name. If you ever have trouble finding something, Johndrew said AZROC staff are always available via phone (602-542-1525).
Write it down
When working through any complaints their agency gets, Hammons said the AZROC first looks for evidence of what both parties initially agreed on in the form of some sort of paper trail.
“We always look back at that original contract or any written agreements when looking at complaints – that’s why it’s really important to get everything, even small changes, done in writing,” Hammons said.
“The days of doing things with a handshake are done. My advice is just get everything in writing,” added Johndrew.
“Sadly, I’d say a majority of the time with our complaints, we go back to what that original agreement was and there’s nothing for us to point to, nothing there in writing.”
And, as with any contract, Johndrew emphasized the importance of taking time to read and fully understand what you’re committing to before signing anything.
“Sometimes we get involved with complaints where it comes down to something they accepted when they signed the terms of the contract…the contract definitely binds the contractor to their portion of it, but at the same time you, the consumer, are bound to its applications as well,” he said.