Arizona’s tribal casinos appear to be on a roll, contributing nearly $29 million to state coffers during the first three months of the 2020 budget year.
The revenue announced by the state Department of Gaming for the quarter ending Sept. 30 is up 5.3 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
Department of Gaming Director Ted Vogt said that it’s the 10th consecutive quarter with an increase in statewide gaming revenue.
Arizona collects 1 percent to 8 percent of the gross gambling receipts from 24 tribal Class III casinos, which include slot machines, poker and blackjack games.
Cities, towns and counties also get a share. The state uses about half its money to fund education and splits the rest between regulatory costs and emergency services, wildlife conservation, tourism and problem gambling funds.
According to a spokeswoman, the department doesn’t break down the contributions by each tribe.
A call to the The Tohono O’odham Tribe didn't return a call asking how much its contribution totaled during the most recent quarter. The tribe operates Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment along Interstate 19 just north of Sahuarita, and Desert Diamond Casino & Hotel at 7350 S. Nogales Highway.
The state received more than $111 million in the most recent budget year. Cities, counties and towns saw more than $13 million.
Arizona ranks fourth overall in the number of tribal gaming jobs (38,000) and their associated wages ($2 billion), according to a report by the American Gaming Association, which relied on 2016 revenue data for the study, the most recent one available.
Established by the Arizona State Legislature in 1995, ADG is the state regulatory for tribal gaming, racing and pari-mutuel/simulcast wagering and unarmed combat sports.