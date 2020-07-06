The Ducey Administration announced it will put $9 million of CARES Act funding to use in the 2020 election to “support safe and secure voting,” and will deliver $5 million directly to county recorder’s offices and election departments throughout the state.
Funding is being distributed to counties “for COVID-19 response efforts, including hiring temporary staff and poll workers, increasing the number of secure ballot drop-off locations, and expanding curbside voting at polling locations,” according to a press release.
Pima County will receive $611,282, according to the county recorder’s office.
The county will also receive a share of reusable face masks, disposable face masks, face shield, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and disposable pens for election operations.
The primary election is on Aug. 4, early voting begins July 8. The deadline to register to vote is July 6.