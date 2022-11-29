There are eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, with high COVID-19 community levels based on the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Don Herrington wrote in his blog on Tuesday that this means masks are recommended in public indoor settings. They are not mandated or in any way required.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?