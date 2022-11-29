There are eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, with high COVID-19 community levels based on the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Don Herrington wrote in his blog on Tuesday that this means masks are recommended in public indoor settings. They are not mandated or in any way required.
Herrington noted COVID-19 cases have been increasing across the rest of the nation in recent weeks.
As of Nov. 24, Pima County reported that the average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the county went up about 40% from Nov. 17.
Other counties with high levels are Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo and Yuma.
All other counties, including Maricopa County, the state’s largest, has medium community levels.
“Whatever the community level is in your area, we recommend assessing your risk and the risk of those around you when deciding on masks and other steps that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases,” Herrington wrote.
The ADHS encourages people to continue to wash their hands thoroughly, avoid touching their face, covering a sneeze or cough and staying home if sick.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone