The state Department of Agriculture is backtracking on comments it made Tuesday that a bull it was searching for north of Rancho Resort ended up in a mineshaft.
The bull was among three that two state agencies, Sahuarita Police and four hired cowboys were attempting to round up after it was deemed they posed safety issues.
On Tuesday, agency spokesman Robert Smook told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun that one bull was roped, another tranquilized and a third bull “went down in a mine and is no longer a threat to the community.”
He later wrote in an email, “The team could not determine the status of the 3rd bull due to the depth down into the mine. It can't get out, that is for sure.”
Later asked if there would be a rescue effort, he wrote, “It won’t be rescued.”
On Wednesday, when asked for more details on the bull and the mineshaft, Smook backtracked via email.
“It was hectic yesterday and I got conflicting information on the remaining bull that went into the mine. My apologies. I had several people trying to provide me with real time updates,” Smook wrote. “The bull actually went onto private property, which is a mining company down there. The team chased it on horseback until the bull went up a very rough area of mine tailings that they could no longer safely pursue on horseback. The bull is on that private property now. We are working with mine company to remove the bull.”