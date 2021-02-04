The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up traffic enforcement in February after what it calls a year of “staggeringly high” traffic incidents.
The department investigated 82 traffic incidents in 2020 resulting in 45 deaths and 37 life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman.
“Many of these incidents involve drivers who were impaired, distracted or otherwise reckless,” according to a public information officer.
Deputies will focus on impaired drivers, speeders, red-light runners, pedestrian safety and seat belt compliance in February.