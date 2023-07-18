logan.jpeg

Logan Short

Sahuarita Stingrays

Sahuarita Stingrays swimmer Logan Short attended the Long Course Age Group State Championships July 13-16 at the Northern Arizona University Aquatic Center in Flagstaff.

IMG_0908.jpg

Jaeleigha Abalos
361269118_311073344595793_8698091821316413278_n.jpeg


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?