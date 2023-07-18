Sahuarita Stingrays swimmer Logan Short attended the Long Course Age Group State Championships July 13-16 at the Northern Arizona University Aquatic Center in Flagstaff.
Short competed in six individual events: 200 Backstroke (5th), 200 Freestyle (12th), 100 Backstroke (3rd), 100 Freestyle (10th), 50 Backstroke (3rd) and 50 Freestyle (9th).
He swam in the finals in all six events; all three backstroke events were A finals, and all three freestyle events were B finals. He also dropped time in all six events even though it was competed at altitude.
WGHS track
Walden Grove High School track athlete Jaeleigha Abalos finished fourth in javelin on July 9 at the 2023 Region 10 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque.
She compete in the Junior Olympics National Championships at the University of Oregon on July 25.
Football car wash
The Sahuarita High School football booster club will host a fundraising car wash for the SHS football team on July 22.
The car wash takes place at Green Valley Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Girls golf fan shop
There is a fan shop supporting the Sahuarita High School golf team that will be open through July 24.
They have a variety of shirts and hoodies and proceeds will support the team.
Those interested in ordering can visit bsnteamsports.com and enter in access code VR9EZW5mkl.
WGHS fundraiser
The Walden Grove boys basketball team will host a fundraising cornhole game at Triple Play on July 21.
Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the bags will fly at 6:30 p.m. Registration costs $10 and there will be a raffle with first and second place prizes.
Sport and academics
Former Walden Grove High School cross country runner Johnathon Lane was named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA All-Academic Awards for his performance in the classroom.
Lane competes in steeplechase for Pima Community College.
