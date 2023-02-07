Sahuarita Middle School competed in the Middle School State Championships and had a state champion in the 180-pound weight class. Nathaniel Gallardo pinned all four of his opponents over two days of competition. This is the school's second year in a row with a state champion.
Wrightson Ridge crowned its first state champion, eighth-grader Sergio Macias in the 133-pound category. Macias went 6-0 with five pins, and 8-3 in the championship match.
SMS also went 3-2 to finish third at the Marana Junior High Duals.
Tournament
The Division III Section IV boys wrestling sectional tournament that determines state tournament seeding takes place Feb. 11 at Sahuarita High School. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.
Senior nights
Senior athletes were celebrated during a Senior Night at Sahuarita High School last week.
The varsity boys soccer and basketball teams and the cheer team given balloons and celebrated with family.
The Walden Grove High School wrestling team celebrated their seniors Thursday with a Senior Night.
Dominate Wrestling
Dominate Club Wrestling competed in the Copper State Championship at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott on Jan. 27-28.
Most of the wrestlers who attended go to school in the Sahuarita Unified School District, so they wrestled with SUSD. One homeschooled student wrestled under Dominate Club Wrestling.
The following students won first place: Derek Wade (Anza Trail), Miabella Martinez (Anza Trail), Marcus Killgore (Anza Trail), Isabella Huber (Dominate) and Sergio Macias (Wrightson Ridge).
Aniyah Borguez earned second place and Kayla Osorio finished third. Miabella Martinez was named Outstanding Wrestler, which she also won last year.
Soccer
No. 1 Walden Grove girls soccer finished a 12-0 regular season with an 8-0 win over Flowing Wells on Friday. Sahuarita girls soccer finished its regular season 11-1 with an 8-0 win over Rio Rico on Feb. 1.
Both teams are automatic qualifiers for the 4A state playoffs.
Walden Grove boys soccer lost 2-1 at Flowing Wells on Friday to close out the regular season with a record of 9-2-1. The Red Wolves are among the top eight teams in the 4A state rankings, making them an automatic qualifier for the state playoffs. The boys and girls soccer tournament brackets will be revealed on Friday.
WGHS basketball
After an 11-7 regular season, No. 23 Walden Grove boys basketball plays at No. 10 Mica Mountain on Friday, at 7 p.m. in the 4A state play-in tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone