wrestlingchamps.jpeg

Sergio Macias, Wrightson Ridge, left, and Nathaniel Gallardo, Sahuarita Middle School, won titles at the Middle School State Championships.

Wrestling 

Sahuarita Middle School competed in the Middle School State Championships and had a state champion in the 180-pound weight class. Nathaniel Gallardo pinned all four of his opponents over two days of competition. This is the school's second year in a row with a state champion.

seniornight.jpeg

Sahuarita High School Senior Night
WGseniors.jpeg

Walden Grove Senior Night
image0 (2).jpeg

Miabella Martinez, Isabella Huber, Derek Wade, Marcus Killgore and Sergio Macias competed at the Copper State Championships in Prescott.
image2 (3).jpeg

Kayla Osorio and Aniyah Borguez at the Copper State Championships.
wghs basketball.jpeg

Walden Grove plays Rio Rico on Jan. 28. The Red Wolves finished the regular season 11-7.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?