SHS wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team had 13 students named to the 2023 National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-Americans.
The NWCA recognizes student-athletes and teams for their academic performances.
Students who earned the distinction: Daniel Guerrero, Sebastian Serrano, Justin Fox, Christian Lopez, Jordan Rael, Gabriel Gallardo, Julian Prieto, Adrian Nemer, William Thwaets, Malcolm Williams, Miyah Palacios, Sarah Perez and Amaris Aguilar.
Christian Lopez also earned the Character and Leadership All-American award. Students are selected for this award based on their dependability, courage, tact, judgment and integrity.
The SHS wrestling program has had 39 NWCA Academic All-Americans in the last four years.
The Sahuarita High School track and field team had several medalists in the Nighthawk Early Bird Invite on March 11.
Hayle Salcido finished first in discuss, breaking a 45-year-old school record. Nasim Pedrego finished third in the boys 110 hurdles; Camila Villalobos was third in girls javelin; Rachel Salinas finished fourth in girls pole vault; and Adam Kelly was fourth in the boys pole vault.
The Walden Grove High School track and field team competed in the Mario Castro Invitational at Sunnyside High School on March 17, racking up several personal bests, according to Coach Marcos Blanco.
On the boys side, Jackson Klump finished first place in javelin and shot put and second place in discus. Jahme Dawson finished first in the 100 and second in the 200 meters. The boys 4x400 team finished third.
The girls finished second as a team. Vivien Villarreal finished fourth in the 200; Riley Amarillas won first in the 800 and second place in the 3200 meters; Mia Dionisio won first in the 400 and high jump and second in the 100 and 200; Isabella Wilson won third in discus; and Jaeleigh Abalos won first place in javelin.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
