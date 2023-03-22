wrestlingaa.jpeg

SHS wrestling Academic All-Americans. 

SHS wrestling

The Sahuarita High School wrestling team had 13 students named to the 2023 National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-Americans.

wrestlinggirlsaa.jpeg

SHS Academic All-Americans 
polevault.jpeg

Adam Kelly
IMG_5010.jpg

Walden Grove High School track finished second at the Mario Castro Invitational at Sunnyside High School. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?