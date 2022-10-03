The Sept. 29 senior night swim meet brought wins for the boys and girls teams against Amphitheater, Palo Verde and Pueblo high schools.
In the Boys 50 Freestyle, Kruse Fillerup came in third with a 33.77, and Logan Yslas finished fourth. Jack Sparks won the 100 Freestyle (1:02.83) with Noah Vaterlaus in second. In the 100 Breaststroke, Eli Piedmont won in 1:24.43. The boys finished off the night by swimming uncontested in the 400 Freestyle relay. Both teams swam strong.
For the girls, Abby Johnson finished first in the 200 freestyle with Peyton Barker in second; senior Jenna Muckle also finished strong. Senior Payton Floyd finished the 50 Freestyle in 32.81 seconds (second) while Evelyn Pontnack was third in 34.06. In the 200 Freestyle Relay, P. Floyd, Karsen Darre, Annie Dixson and A. Johnson cruised to first in 2:12.78.
Seniors Payton Floyd and Jenna Muckle were honored. They and their teammates will compete in two invitationals in October in an attempt to qualify for state, which is held the first weekend in November in Phoenix.
WGHS cross country
The Walden Grove Cross Country team competed at the Twilight Nike Invitational on Oct. 2 in Mesa at Coyote Run Golf Course.
The girls placed eighth in their section of the small-school varsity race. Riley Amarillas set a personal record with an 18th place finish.
Football
Sahuarita lost, 14-6, at Empire on Friday night in a hard-fought defensive battle. Walden Grove had a bye Friday. Sahuarita plays at Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 7. Walden Grove plays at Mountain View on Friday, Oct 7. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com.
