swim.png

SHS senior swimmers Payton Floyd and Jenna Muckle. 

SHS swimming

The Sept. 29 senior night swim meet brought wins for the boys and girls teams against Amphitheater, Palo Verde and Pueblo high schools.

crosscountry.jpeg

Walden Grove High School cross country team.
Riley Amarillas.JPEG

Riley Amarillas


Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com

