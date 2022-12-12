Sportsmanship award
The Continental Elementary School earned a sportsmanship award for the combined efforts of the boys basketball A,B and C teams this season from the Southern Valley League.
The team, which includes athletes from grades fifth to eighth, were chosen by their peers for exemplifying good sportsmanship.
During the most recent governing board meeting, Director of Student Services Steven Lathen said though the team had a hard season, they never gave up.
The boys ended the season 0-7, but Lathen said, “You’d think our team won” because they stayed smiling and shook the hands of all of their competitors each game.
It did not go unnoticed by other team coaches and athletic directors who selected them for the sportsmanship award.
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team went 7-2 to finish second at the Coyote Open in Mesa on Dec. 9-10.
The following wrestlers placed in their weight classes: Julian Prieto, first; Sebastian Serrano, third; Justin Fox, first; Richard Galvan, fifth; Isaiah Miller, third; Christian Lopez, first; Sergio Peña, second; Gabriel Gallardo, first; Adrian Nemer, fifth; Julian Prieto, second; Miyah Palacios, first; Sarah Perez, second; and Amaris Aguilar, third.
The Walden Grove girls soccer team (6-1) shut out defending 4A state champions Salpointe Catholic 2-0 on Dec. 7.
Freshman Vivien Villarreal scored five minutes into the game, assisted by junior Milana Eyrich. Jessica Garcia scored an insurance goal in the second half from a corner kick assisted by Eyrich.
The Red Wolves lone season loss came in the Brandon Bean Soccer championship on Dec. 3, losing in penalty kicks to Tucson High. Villarreal was named player of the tournament.
The roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches. Send to: Jamie Verwys at jverwys@sahuaritasun.com.
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
