Continental A team (1).JPG

Continental basketball A team. 

Sportsmanship award

The Continental Elementary School earned a sportsmanship award for the combined efforts of the boys basketball A,B and C teams this season from the Southern Valley League.

Continental B team (1).JPG

Continental B team. 
Continental C team.JPG

Continental C team. 
wrestlerunnerup.jpeg

SHS wrestlers
wghssoccer.jpeg

Vivien Villarreal embraces Milana Eyrich as Walden Grove celebrates after Eyrich scores a goal at the Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament.


