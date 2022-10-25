continental sportsmanship.jpeg

The Continental School cross country team was honored for their sportsmanship. 

Sportsmanship awards

Continental Elementary School District received sportsmanship awards from the Southern Valley League for their football and cross country teams.

Swim Pic Oct 22 22.JPG

Karson Darre competes in the 200 Individual Medley.
Brianna Pollard 1.jpg

Sahuarita's Brianna Pollard returns the ball against Nogales on Monday. 
Sofia Sanders (8) and Addison Gilvin (6).jpg

Sofia Sanders and Addison Gilvin team up against Nogales. 
girlsgolf1.jpeg

The SHS girls golf team.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?