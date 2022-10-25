Sportsmanship awards
Continental Elementary School District received sportsmanship awards from the Southern Valley League for their football and cross country teams.
The teams, which include athletes from grades fifth to eighth, were chosen by their peers for exemplifying good sportsmanship.
Cross country Coach Kelly Kohler said the teams are fairly new as many of last year’s group moved onto high school.
“We were a smaller group this year, but that gave us the opportunity to really work with each athlete one-on-one and created a great space for new talent to be born,” she said.
Director of Student Services Steven Lathen said the football team had stepped up and worked hard to earn the award.
SHS Pecan Classic Invitational
The Sahuarita Mustang Swimmers hosted the Pecan Classic Invitational on Oct. 22 at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center. Eleven teams participated. This meet provided opportunities for swimmers to qualify for provisional and automatic times for the state meet.
The Mustang boys Medley Relay team (Conner Swigert, Kaeden Wolf, David Martinez and Jack Sparks) earned a provisional time with a 1:57.92. Swigert also swam for a provisional time in 200 Individual Medley (2:26.38) and an automatic time in the 100 Backstroke (1:02.49).
Martinez earned an automatic time in the Backstroke (1:03.05). In the 50 Freestyle, Eli Piedmont, swam for a personal best (27.35). Later, Jack Sparks was strong in the 100 Freestyle (59.20) while, in the same event, Noah Vaterlaus swam for a personal best (1:07.93).
The girls Medley Relay started things off with a ninth place finish (Abby Johnson, Annie Dixon, Karson Darre and Payton Floyd). Madison Valencia had a seventh place finish overall in the 200 Freestyle (2:32.21), a personal best. Valencia also earned a personal best in the 50 Freestyle.
In the 200 Freestyle, Linnea Masterson, Abby Johnson and Jenna Muckle swam tough with Masterson coming up with a personal best. In the 200 Individual Medley, Karson Darre swam for a personal best (2:47.71) and is close to a provisional time.
Four girls clocked personal bests in the 50 Freestyle: Karson Darre, Linnea Masterson, Kealani Crofts and Isabel Wright.
The Mustang Swimmers will compete in their last invitational of the season, the regional qualifier in Oro Valley on Saturday.
SHS volleyball
The Sahuarita High School volleyball varsity team beat the Nogales High School Apaches on Oct. 24 in straight sets: 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
Girls golf
In the final full field match of the season, the Sahuarita High School girls golf team won against Walden Grove, 196-242.
They finished with a season record of 11-2, and 17th in state.
Torrey Guerrero qualified for the state tournament on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Omni Tucson National Golf Club’s Catalina Course.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the team will play Walden Grove again during the inaugural Pecan Cup. The event will take place at the end of every golf season.