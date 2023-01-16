Local high school girls soccer teams occupy the top two spots in the 4A conference in the Arizona Interscholastic Association's state power rankings released Tuesday. Sahuarita (6-0) is ranked No. 1, with Walden Grove (5-0) earning a No. 2 ranking. When the Mustangs and the Red Wolves match up on Wednesday, Jan. 18, it will mark the highest rankings for both teams when facing off against each other in the history of the programs. The game is at 6 p.m. at SHS.
Girls basketball
Sahuarita girl's basketball participated the 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic on Monday, Jan. 16, at McKale Center in Tucson. The Mustangs beat 4A Gila Region foe Amphi 55-30. Ari Gamillo had 10 points, and Brianna Pollard had seven points.
SHS wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team finished third at the Conflict at Cleveland competition in New Mexico on Jan. 6. The team also had nine medalists and four champions.
Daniel Guerrero won Outstanding Wrestler and earned a third place ribbon. Miyah Palacios, Christian Lopez, Gabriel Gallardo and Isaiah Miller also had third-place wins. Justin Fox and Sergio Peña placed fourth; Angelina Kosik-Roden and Julian Prieto finished sixth.
WGHS wrestling
The Walden Grove Wrestling team won the Benson Tournament on Jan. 7-8, with seven wins and no losses.
Individually, 16 wrestlers won medals and Enzo Morales won Outstanding Wrestler.
The following students won first place medals: Brett Bates, Zack Bates, Pedro Mendoza, Enzo Morales and Stevie Carrillo. Second: James Buck, Channing Porter and Sal Nieves. Gabe Smith earned a third place medal; Jason Quintana and Jake Martinez finished fourth.
Jack Warren, Jace Martinez, Ammon Kriser and Jacob Kriser earned fifth place; Rand Porter earned sixth place.
Dominate Wrestling
The Dominate Club wrestling team finished fifth at the 2022 Mile High Challenge, junior high division, Dec. 31.
Trainer recognized
Sahuarita High School athletic trainer Pete Morales was honored with a lifetime achievement award at halftime during the MLK Basketball Classic on Jan. 17 for his many years of service. The event took place at the McKale Center at the University of Arizona.
