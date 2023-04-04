Sahuarita High School wrestler Christian Lopez has been signed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
During his time at SHS, he was state champion, three-time state finalist, four-time state placer, high school All-American and four-time NWCA Academic All-American.
Walden Grove wrestler Christian Gallardo was signed to Arizona Christian University. He leaves WGHS as a three-time state qualifier, two-time state placer and a 2022 All-American.
SHS baseball
The Sahuarita High School baseball team beat Amphi High School during its game on March 29, 15-0.
Outstanding wrestler
Dominate Club Wrestling member Marcus Killgore took first place and outstanding wrestler at the 2023 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Iowa on March 31-April 2.
National qualifier
Pima Community College freshman Johnathon Lane set a national-qualifying time of 3:59.92 in the 1,500 meters at the ACCAC Conference Championships on March 31 at Glendale Community College. A week earlier, he set a 5,000 meters national-qualifying time of 14:58:02 at the Willie Williams Classic.
Lane competed in cross country for Walden Grove High School.
