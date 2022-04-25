The boys tennis team at Sahuarita High School ended its regular season with a 16-3 record. The Mustangs compete in the first round of the team state tournament April 27.
The team was led by senior Kaden Boyter, who posted a singles and doubles record of 27-3. Fellow seniors Luis Lopez and Saul Pena had a doubles record of 9-4. Junior Zeke Villa was 8-4 in singles. Sophomores Jacob Walton, Nick Johnson and Jarom Hammerquist ranked in the top five for doubles in the state for Division II.
The girls team finished 11-3; their state tournament began Tuesday.
WG baseball
The Walden Grove varsity baseball team won two games against Amphitheater High School, 23-0 and 19-0, on April 22, clinching the Gila Region title for the first time in school history.
The Red Wolves will host the first round of the state playoffs April 30 at 11 a.m.
SHS softball
The Sahuarita softball team concluded its regular season with a region championship and a sixth overall seed in the state playoffs, which begin Saturday.
The Mustangs finished 25-5-1 in the regular season and 10-0 in region play. The region championship was the team's second in a row and 13th overall.
All region teams have not been selected yet but players who could see postseason recognition include senior Leah Salas, who leads the team in almost every offensive category and was last season’s player of the year; seniors Mallory Wrobel and Kayliana Cash should also bring home honors as both have had extremely productive campaigns; juniors Fernanda Lerma and Hannah Silvester had outstanding region results; and sophomore Kealey Myhre is a leading candidate for first team honors. The pitching tandem of sophomore McKayla Fackler and freshman Breanna Figueroa have combined for 25 wins and are two of the top pitchers in the league this year.
SHS baseball
The Sahuarita High School baseball team will be going to the upcoming Arizona high school playoffs for the 33rd time. Game to be announced.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone