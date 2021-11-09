If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
State swimming
Five Mustang swimmers represented Sahuarita High School at this year’s state boys swim meet.
Joseph Laity, David Martinez, Hugh Sparks, Ian Thompson and Sean Avila qualified in two relays and three individual events. The 200 Medley Relay team (Laity, Martinez, Sparks and Thompson) finished 10th in prelims and 10th overall, dropping four seconds in the two races with a time 1:49 on Saturday.
Martinez swam for a personal best in the 100 Butterfly (1:01.5), placing 19th. In the 100 Freestyle prelims, Laity dropped almost a second from his initial time of 54.9 to 54.0, and Thompson also swam a 52.3 (down from 52.7).
In the 100 Freestyle finals, Thompson (52.36) ended up 12th overall and Laity was 18th (54.08). In the backstroke, Laity swam a 1:04.64 (19th) while Thompson swam for a personal best (1:01) in the finals round and placed 10th.
The boys finished state competition in the 400 Freestyle Relay (Avila, Laity, Sparks and Thompson) by dropping three seconds off their prelim time (3:36.77), taking them to seventh.
Player of the Week
Walden Grove football player Caleb Lyden was named Player of the Week by the Arizona Bowl. The junior defensive back and wide receiver had four catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
The Red Wolves beat Sahuaro (Tucson), 38-21, on Friday to go 3-6. They take on Pueblo (3-5) in their final regular-season game.
