Darena Cantua (Calabasas Middle School), Lexanny Gutierrez (Mt. View Elementary School) and Nani Weldon (Copperview Elementary School).

Elks Hoop Shoot

Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 held a basketball free-throw contest Dec. 4 at Continental School. The Hoop Shoot, for youths ages 8 to 13, included competitors from 11 area schools; 11 girls and 18 boys competed.

First place winners were Mathew Salazar and Charlee Parker (age group 8-9); Ivan Arvizu and Nani Weldon (10-11); and Angel Granados and Natalie Baraza (12-13).

Ivan Arvizu (Calabasas Middle School), Ramses Bolivar (Coatimundi Middle School) and Isaac Cordova (Sonshine Christian School). 

The winners advance to the District Shoot in Tucson on Jan. 22. Winners advance through district, state and regional contests, culminating at the 50th Anniversary of the National Finals program in April in Chicago.

The SHS boys basketball team. 

SHS boys basketball

The Sahuarita High School boys basketball team finished third at the Benson Holiday Classic last weekend.

SHS Mustangs are number one!

SHS girls basketball

The Sahuarita High School girls basketball team won the Benson Bobcat Holiday Tournament last weekend.

They beat Benson, 35-31, in the championship game on Saturday.

