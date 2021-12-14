If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Elks Hoop Shoot
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 held a basketball free-throw contest Dec. 4 at Continental School. The Hoop Shoot, for youths ages 8 to 13, included competitors from 11 area schools; 11 girls and 18 boys competed.
First place winners were Mathew Salazar and Charlee Parker (age group 8-9); Ivan Arvizu and Nani Weldon (10-11); and Angel Granados and Natalie Baraza (12-13).
The winners advance to the District Shoot in Tucson on Jan. 22. Winners advance through district, state and regional contests, culminating at the 50th Anniversary of the National Finals program in April in Chicago.
SHS boys basketball
The Sahuarita High School boys basketball team finished third at the Benson Holiday Classic last weekend.
SHS girls basketball
The Sahuarita High School girls basketball team won the Benson Bobcat Holiday Tournament last weekend.
They beat Benson, 35-31, in the championship game on Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone