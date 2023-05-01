343295613_878424113458032_5711670755572916733_n.jpg

Sahuarita High baseball

SHS baseball

The No. 3 Sahuarita High School baseball team took wins in the first and second rounds of the 4A state playoffs. They play round three Wednesday, May 3.

tennis.jpg

Jacob Walton, Jarom Hammerquist and Nick Johnson. 
wghs baseball.jpg

Walden Grove baseball 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?