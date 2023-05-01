SHS baseball
The No. 3 Sahuarita High School baseball team took wins in the first and second rounds of the 4A state playoffs. They play round three Wednesday, May 3.
The Mustangs beat No. 14 seed Douglas High School on Saturday, 3-2. Sophomore second baseman Ezra Vidal hit a walk-off home run to seal the deal.
Junior Dante Johnson also contributed a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that tied the game at 2.
On Monday, the Mustangs beat No. 6 Arizona College Prep (Chandler), 6-1 in the second round. Junior Nathan Huie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
The Mustangs will play Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium against No. 2 Saguaro.
A number of Mustang baseball players were also named to the All 4A Gila Region Team.
Sam Gelardi was named Coach of the Year, Brian Brimmer was named Defensive Player of the Year and Nathan Huie won Offensive Player of the Year.
The following students earned a place on the All Region First Team: Dominic Hernandez, Dante Johnson, Nathan Huie and Vinci Garcia.
All Region Second Team players: Misael Valenzuela, Brian Brimmer and Hector Hernandez.
Jaxon Claiborne, Terrance Hicks, Antonio Lara and Robert Sanchez Jr. all received an honorable mention. The Mustangs are the 4A Gila Region champions.
SHS tennis
Several members of the Sahuarita High School tennis team made it to the final round of the state tennis tournament.
Jake Walton played singles in the final round and Jarom Hammerquist and Nick Johnson played doubles.
While they lost to the top individual player in the state and the second-ranked doubles team in the state, they made a great showing.
The boys tennis team had a 14-2 season.
Several team members also received recognitions from the AIA.
Jacob Walton tied Diego Acosta of Nogales as the Division II Section VIII Player of The Year.
Coach Don Mounce and Nogales Coach Jennifer Mada tied for Section Coach of the Year.
On the girls team, Kendra Metzger and Ava Gilbert were voted as Section Doubles Team of the Year. Sierra Ryan was voted as Singles Player of the Year.
New sports
Sahuarita High School will offer two new sports in the 2023-24 season.
Girls wrestling (winter) and boys volleyball (spring) will compete in AIA-sanctioned events.
WGHS baseball
Walden Grove High School’s baseball season came to an end April 29 when they lost to Flagstaff High School, 13-19, in the state tournament.
WGHS golf tournament
The Walden Grove Football team is hosting a golf tournament June 3 to raise funds for the team.
They will offer sponsorship opportunities for anyone who wants to support the program’s mission of empowering players with new equipment and resources.
The tournament will take place at San Ignacio Golf Club, and registration will begin at 6:30 a.m.
During the event, there will be a lunch, a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and awards.
For more information, contact Corey Noble at cnoble@sahuarita.net.
Copper Hills
Copper Hills Little League will host a closing ceremony for its spring season June 3.
The event will take place at Anamax Park at 9 a.m. and will feature an awards presentation, home run derby, dunk tank, jumpers, live music and more.
For more information, visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=972099.