SHS basketball reads
Members of the Sahuarita High School basketball team spent time reading to younger students at Wrightson Ridge K-8 School last week as a way to give back.
Members of the Sahuarita High School basketball team spent time reading to younger students at Wrightson Ridge K-8 School last week as a way to give back.
Sahuarita High School will host a Sahuarita 5k on Saturday, January 14 starting at 9 a.m.
The event is open to the public, and walkers and runners of all ages.
It costs $20 for individuals and $60 for a team of four to five people. Proceeds will go to benefit the Sahuarita track and cross country teams.
Registration forms and payment must be dropped off at the SHS front office.
There are five Sahuarita High School volleyball players named as all-stars of their region now that the season has come to an end.
Addison Gilvin, who plays hitter/middle blocker, was named to the First Team and Sophia Ortiz, a setter, was named to the Second Team.
Sophia Alvarez, Brenna Figueroa and Ava Gilbert all received honorable mentions.
The AIA recognizes student-athletes and coaches in this process. The region “teams” won’t play games together.
The AIA named several football players from Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School to its 4A Gila Region all-star teams.
The team placements are not for actual games, but are recognitions of the best players of the region at the end of the season.
WGHS players Caleb Lyden, Jahme Dawson, Carlos Montoya Jr., Salvador Nieves, Gabriel Smith and Paul Guy were named to the All Region First Team. SHS players Ashton Ward and Jacob Garcia were also named to the team.
WGHS players Nathan Sanchez, Jahme Dawson, Jayden Bitton, Merrick Igasan, Elliot Johnson, Rodrigo Carrizosa, Caleb Lyden and Robert Cash III were named to the All Region Second Team. SHS players Malcolm Williams, Jackson Lathom, Brady Radovich and Charlie Carey also were named to the Second Team.
WGHS’s Carlos Montoya Jr. was named Region Defensive Player of the Year.
Honorable mentions at SHS went to Hunter Bell, CJ Brown, Santiago Caudillo, Michael Dineen, Izrael Pedrego, Nas Pedrego and Julian Reyes.
WGHS players Daniel Aguirre, Skyler Allen, Sebastian Garcia-Ontiveros, Elliot Johnson and Noah Rodriguez Castillo received honorable mentions.
Walden Grove Coach Corey Noble was named Region Coach of the Year.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.