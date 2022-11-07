Hole-in-one
First Tee played a golf tournament at San Ignacio Golf Course over the weekend. There were 75 junior golfers and 12-year-old Ariela Trejo made a hole-in-one on her way to a 78.
WGHS cross country
The Walden Grove High School cross country team competed at the sectional meet Nov. 2 in Rio Rico to qualify for the state meet in Phoenix on Nov. 12.
The girls team qualified as a team and Riley Amarillas finished sixth. The girls team is young and consists of freshman and sophomores. Coach Marcos Blanco said this is a big accomplishment for a young team to qualify for the state meet.
On the boys side, sophomore Jake Thompson punched his ticket to the state meet as well. Blanco said he is extremely proud of the team and can’t wait to see them compete at the state meet to represent Walden Grove and Sahuarita.
SHS swim team
The SHS Mustang Boys had a strong showing at the state meet last weekend in Phoenix. The Medley Relay team that qualified consisted of Conner Swigert swimming backstroke, Eli Piedmont swimming breastroke, David Martinez at backstroke and Jack Sparks finishing up with freestyle. Kaeden Wolf was the alternate. The team placed 14th in the prelims with a 1:56.45. They finished 16th in the finals at 1:56.23.
David Martinez qualified for two individual events. In the 100 butterfly, he finished 22nd in the prelims (1:00.87) and swam 1:05.16 in the 100 backstroke.
Conner Swigert also qualified in two individual events, the 100 backstroke (automatic time) and as an alternate in the 500 freestyle. With a preliminary time of 1:02.24 and a 16th place finish on Friday in the backstroke, Swigert advanced to the finals and finished overall in 16th place (1:08.66). Swigert, due to the absence of another swimmer, was able to swim the 500 freestyle in Friday’s prelims. He proceeded to drop a second from his qualifying time but did not move on to finals.
Although none of the SHS girls qualified for state this year, they also had an excellent season and have high hopes for next year.
Pecan Cup
The Sahuarita girls and boys golf teams won the inaugural Pecan Cup over Walden Grove on Nov. 2 at Torres Blancas Golf Club.
Five players represented each school in a 9-hole team match for end-of-the-season bragging rights: the top four girls, the top four boys and the head coach.
The match will be played at the end of each season between SHS and WGHS.
Torrey Guerrero
Freshman Torrey Guerrero finished 23rd in the AIA State Girls Golf Championship on Nov.1.
Dominate Wrestling
Several boys in the Dominate Wrestling club earned All American titles at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 27-30.
•Third-grader Dominik Chavez earned second place All American.
•Marcus Killgore, eighth-grade, earned eighth place All American.
•Sophomore Enzo Morales earned fourth place All American.