holeinone.jpg

Ariela Trejo, 12, and San Ignacio Director of Golf Ronnie Black. 

Hole-in-one

First Tee played a golf tournament at San Ignacio Golf Course over the weekend. There were 75 junior golfers and 12-year-old Ariela Trejo made a hole-in-one on her way to a 78.

WG Riley Amarillas (1).jpg

Riley Amarillas
WG Jake Thompson (1).jpg

Jake Thompson
swim.png

SHS state qualifiers David Martinez, Conner Swigert, Jack Sparks, Eli Piedmont and Kaeden Wolf.
pecan cup group.jpeg

SHS golf takes home the Pecan Cup. 
torrey.jpeg

Coach Scott Jessee and freshman Torrey Guerrero. 
wrestling.png

Dominik Chavez, Marcus Killgore and Enzo Morales. 


Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

