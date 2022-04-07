The Sahuarita Police Department said Thursday morning they are using “every resource at our disposal” in the search for a runaway juvenile who has not been seen in more than 24 hours.
Fifteen-year-old Patricia Osier was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her residence near the 400 block of E. Placita Amuleto, in the Sahuarita neighborhood of Presidio de Las Estrellas.
She was reported as a runaway juvenile Wednesday afternoon, and as of Thursday morning still has not been located.
“At this time, all information known to us indicates she left on her own accord,” Sahuarita Police Lt. Mike Falquez told the Green Valley News on Thursday.
“We are working this the same way we would a missing person and will do everything we can to try and locate her,” he said.
Osier is described as a 5’6” caucasian female, approximately 226 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair. According to an SPD Facebook post, she was wearing an all-black outfit (as pictured above) when she left her residence Wednesday. She may also be wearing an Adidas sweatshirt or beanie.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 and reference SPD Case S22040143.
