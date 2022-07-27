It’s a late summer afternoon at Walden Grove High School and the hallways are ringing.
On one end of the building a cacophony of horns and cymbals as the marching band prepares a show for the upcoming football season.
On the other end, officers with the Sahuarita Police Department are also preparing for the upcoming school year, but with a much different sound.
“Hear that? That’s about as close to real gunfire as we can get,” SPD Lt. Michael Falquez says as a round of blanks echoes down an empty hallway.
Around the corner, two police officers and an instructor sprint past empty classrooms and into the men’s bathroom where another standoff takes place – more shouting, more blanks and then silence as officers finally apprehend a second active shooter in this training scenario.
Earlier this year, a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead marked the 27th school shooting with injuries or deaths this year in the U.S., according to Education Week, which has been tracking shootings on school properties since 2018.
And with a new school year approaching, Sahuarita police are taking steps to ensure all its officers are prepared to keep school campuses and the people around them safe in the face of similar threats – including the heartbreaking but important work of preparing for a potential school shooting.
Evolving scenario
On Friday, SPD kicked-off their preparations with a multi-day training event for its officers on a variety of active shooter scenarios. Individually and in teams, police were tasked with locating a suspect, engaging the shooter quickly and minimizing life lost, oftentimes with limited intel to mimic the unpredictable nature of these situations, said Officer Hector Iglecias, a training instructor with SPD.
“It’s really an ever-evolving scenario that the officers are kind of thrown into and they have to be able to make these split-second decisions, but this training really helps us when our officers do face those fast-changing types of situations,” Iglecias said.
Aside from addressing the direct threat of a potential shooter, Iglecias said officers must confront a variety of other stimuli along the way – ambient sounds of gunfire, or role-players asking for help or attempting to give the officers information, which could be misleading.
“There’s definitely a lot of moving parts to this, but in all situations we’re teaching our officers they have to be able to defend themselves, they have to understand what the main threat is and respond quickly to it, and they have to try to protect everyone else – that’s our job here,” Iglecias said.
The COVID pandemic complicated some of the scheduling, but SPD Commander Kaleb Allred said the department typically conducts this type of training annually. They also make an effort to rotate the training throughout the local schools so officers get a feel for the different layouts.
“Part of what we’ve been doing with this is taking all our officers to the different school campuses, walking them through and making sure they have maps of all the schools. That was actually the very beginning of this training because we don’t want a real scenario like this to be the first time that any one of our officers is stepping foot inside any of our schools,” Allred said.
Another focus of Friday’s training was introducing officers to the reality that they may be called to respond to an active shooter scenario at any moment, and considering the size of the Sahuarita Police Department, that may require them to respond alone.
“Of course, it would be ideal if we could have a huge assault team of like 10 or 12 people getting here, but that’s not always possible. In reality, we could be working a busy day with calls on the opposite side of town, and then coming out to the school there might just be one or two officers responding, but we can’t wait,” Iglecias said.
“That’s one of the messages we’re trying to get out to our officers – we can’t wait, we have to take action, and we have to be aggressive and stop the threat,” he said.
Though an initial response could include only a handful of officers, Falquez noted that any real scenario would initiate a robust response from law enforcement and emergency responders – not least because of the collaboration between the county’s nine different law enforcement agencies as part of the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT).
“There’s an initial assault team that’s going to come in and stop the threat, but as they’re going in, more resources are coming. Firefighters and paramedics will show up, and we’ll have another security team with them come in to establish what we call ‘warm zones,’ where those medics can provide life-saving measures and also help get people out…and then there’s also lieutenants and upper management and incident command and even other assault teams that will be coming into the buildings,” Falquez said.
A community effort
While Friday’s training focused specifically on law enforcement, school staff and students also play a critical role in mitigating threats and responding to incidents on campus.
Amber Woods, director of community outreach for Sahuarita Unified School District, said the district takes a multi-faceted approach to incident preparedness, putting students and staff through safety drills each year like evacuations, shelter-in-place procedures and school lockdowns.
“We also endorse the use of the Department of Homeland Security active shooter protocol of RUN, HIDE, FIGHT, which is designed as a lifesaving strategy to assist staff members in dealing with the potential of an active shooter on school grounds,” Woods wrote in an email.
“We have added security features to District buildings such as limiting access points, installation of fencing, and security cameras. In addition, we have school resource officers on campus to develop authentic, trusting relationships with students and staff in classrooms,” she said.
Safety training in schools has also evolved over the years, Woods noted, emphasizing more proactive interventions such as “See/Hear Something, Say Something,” and increasing access to mental health resources.
Collaborating with police on training like this, Woods said, works to enhance the school’s security goals by identifying potential hazards and operational considerations, which can then be used to develop better safety response strategies overall.
"The shared commitment to the safety of our students and staff between the Sahuarita USD and the Sahuarita PD is vital. This is exemplified in collaborative planning, tactical training, outreach, professional development, and service,” added Dr. Manny Valenzuela, SUSD superintendent.
“We are grateful for this spirit of cooperation between our respective entities, in service to the community."