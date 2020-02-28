The Sahuarita Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a group of people suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
According to Deputy James Allerton, deputies learned about a pedestrian being struck by a white Dodge truck on Magee Ranch Road about three miles West of Mission Road around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man had died.
Allerton confirmed the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is the same vehicle involved in a later pursuit with deputies and the Sahuarita Police Department.
SPD sent out a Nixle alert around 6:20 p.m. announcing officers were looking for four people who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit.
Officers were searching near La Canada, Interstate 19 and Abrego. The suspects are Hispanic and were wearing camouflage clothing at one point, although some has been found discarded. Three of the suspects are men, the fourth is a woman.
No weapons have been seen, but the suspects should not be approached. The agencies are asking people to call 911 if they are spotted.
Allerton said the victim has not yet been identified.
This story will be updated as more details become available.