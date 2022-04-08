Four Sahuarita police officers named in a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 confrontation at Walmart are no longer part of the court action because of a technicality.
According to court filings, Freedom Christopher A. Pfaendler, who sued the town and five Sahuarita police officers in December 2019, failed to properly notify the officers individually of his claim, as required by Arizona state law.
As a result, Pfaendler’s claims of “false arrest and malicious prosecution” against officers John George, Joseph Rivera, Jess Villanueva and Shannon Collier will not move forward. The fifth officer, retired public information officer Lt. Samuel Almodova, was dismissed from the case in November.
But the case isn’t over for the Town of Sahuarita.
Background
Pfaendler was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of disorderly conduct after refusing to remove a full-face motorcycle helmet while shopping inside the Sahuarita Walmart, which alarmed customers, according to a police report.
The incident took place Aug. 6, 2019, just days after shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.
According to police, a Walmart manager called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report that a man carrying a camouflage backpack was refusing to remove his full-face motorcycle helmet despite being asked multiple times.
Pfaendler, who was not armed, told officers he never heard the manager ask him to remove his helmet because he was listening to music on his Bluetooth-equipped helmet, according to his lawsuit and conversations with SPD officers captured on body camera footage.
Charges against Pfaendler were dropped in October 2019.
Pfaendler filed his lawsuit against the Town of Sahuarita and the police officers alleging he was illegally searched, falsely arrested, maliciously prosecuted after being detained for 17 hours, and defamed when an officer spoke to the media about the incident.
Pfaendler filed his claim within the 180-day window outlined by state statute, but a Feb. 18 motion for summary judgment, filed on behalf of the police officer defendants, showed that Pfaendler failed to “strictly comply with the service of the notice of the claim,” and mishandled giving notice to the individual defendants.
According to court documents, Pfaendler’s attorney served a notice of claim on the Town of Sahuarita via the town clerk in December 2019, but did not properly serve the claim on the individual defendants listed in the claim – George, Rivera, Villanueva and Collier.
The state statute outlining the process for filing claims against a public employee or entity (A.R.S. § 12-821.01) notes that “[p]ersons who have claims against a public entity or a public employee shall file claims with the person or persons authorized to accept service for the public entity or public employee as set forth in the Arizona rules of civil procedure.”
“This means that where a claimant wishes to bring suit against both a public entity and public employee, the notice of claim must be directed and served on the public employee, or else the notice is not effective as to the individual public employee,” the defendants’ motion read.
“Arizona courts have made clear that when a person asserts claims against a public entity and public employee, the person must give notice of the claim to both the employee individually and to his employer,” the motion continued.
Pfaendler and his attorney did not file an opposition to the motion, which eventually led U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker’s to partially grant the motion for summary judgment in favor of the defendants on March 28. As a result, charges against the individual officers will not move forward.
Pfaendler’s attorney, Richard Wintory, and the attorney representing the defendants, James Jellison, did not respond to a request for comment.
Moving forward
But in his judgment, Hinderaker declined to rule on Pfaendler’s claims of vicarious liability against the Town of Sahuarita itself, meaning the town could be held liable for an employee’s negligent actions – in this case, the officers’ alleged conduct during the incident.
In his ruling, Hinderaker noted it was “unclear” whether the town is permitted to avoid liability because of Pfaendler’s failure to serve the individual defendants with his claim, when the Town of Sahuarita itself was served with the claim via the town clerk.
“This issue was not addressed in Defendants’ motion. The Town of Sahuarita did not join in the individual officer Defendants’ motion nor has it filed its own motion…and even if the Court considered it a movant, the Court finds it has failed to meet its burden of establishing that it is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on the vicarious liability claim,” the ruling said.
According to a court scheduling order from December 2021, both parties in the case are required to submit expert disclosures and rebuttals by July 29, and are open to engage in settlement talks until Aug. 5.