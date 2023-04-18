Sahuarita police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week who they said pulled a knife on officers before being taken into custody.
SPD officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run vehicle collision around 4:38 p.m. April 14, at Quail Crossing Boulevard and Old Nogales Highway.
An investigation showed 51-year-old Yvette Gould struck another vehicle and showed signs of impairment, according to a media release from police.
Officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned at Madera Highlands Park, and later spotted Gould in pecan groves near Madera Highlands Parkway and Old Nogales Highway.
As officers attempted to make contact with Gould, she “pulled out a knife from her sweatshirt and made threatening gestures toward the officers,” according to police.
After multiple commands from officers, Gould, a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, dropped the knife and began walking away from officers, who were then able to take her into custody after a “forced takedown.”
Gould suffered minor injuries while being taken into custody, but was evaluated and cleared by Green Valley Fire District personnel.
Gould was taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Center and booked on three felony and three misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault on peace officer with a deadly weapon (Class 2 felony), aggravated driving under the influence (Class 4 felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (Class 6 felony), endangerment (Class 1 misdemeanor), open container of spirituous liquor in a motor vehicle (Class 2 misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of an accident (Class 1 misdemeanor).
