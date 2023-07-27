The Sahuarita Police Department lost one of its own July 15, someone many thought of as their second mother or grandmother.
Norma Jordan, who joined Volunteer in Police Services in 2006 and put in more than 16,000 hours, died seven months after being diagnosed with gallbladder and liver cancer.
"Every time I'd come in in the morning, I'd say 'Hi Norma' and we'd always have good conversations. She was just so much fun to be around. She'd always bring a smile on your face and never complained about anything even after we found out she was sick," said police Lt. Mike Falquez.
Over the years, Jordan performed many tasks for the department. At various times she checked on vacationing Sahuarita residents' homes, conducted traffic control, escorted visitors through secured areas of the police station, visited businesses to update their contact information and answered phones.
One of her biggest and most satisfying tasks was digitizing thousands and thousands of reports and documents, Falquez said.
"She scanned in over a decade's worth of paperwork into the system and freed up all that space for us. She was just a hard worker, phenomenal. I'm really going to miss her," he said.
"She was like my grandma. I've had some tough things over the years and she was full of wisdom because she went through a lot. She always gave really, really good advice," Falquez added.
One of Jordan's sons, Richard Barnes, 68, said his mother worked for California-based Litton Industries as an executive secretary for more than 20 years and in a 2007 Green Valley News article, she said she worked as an import/export analyst for 30 years.
Her first husband, Fred, was killed in a head-on collision with a semi-truck in 1978, Barnes said. She, too, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
She volunteered for the police department in Sonora, California, for about nine years before selling her home and moving to Sahuarita with her second husband, Ed, in 2005, Barnes said. She started volunteering at SPD a year after that.
He suspects his mom may have developed an interest in law enforcement because he spent more than 30 years as an officer, Barnes said.
Every Sunday he'd call to catch up on her latest news and she often spoke of her latest task. When Ed died in 2018, she started putting in even more hours because she hated being bored, he said.
"I think she felt important because they asked her to do all of these different tasks," Barnes said. "She was the type of person who wanted stuff done."
The mother of two, stepmother of two and adopted mother of three, loved everybody at the department, Barnes said.
Her feelings were reciprocated, said Darlene Dunn, SPD crime analyst.
She and Jordan bonded over their love of beading and she came to think of her as her "Arizona mom," Dunn said. Jordan spoke frequently about her children and her many current and past hobbies, which included making porcelain dolls, painting, sewing, knitting and motorcycle riding.
She just loved to volunteer, Dunn said.
"Probably one of her favorite things was going out and talking to the business owners," Dunn said.
Jordan was definitely not a shy woman, she recalled with fondness.
"If she didn't like something about you, she was gonna tell you. She treated me like I was a daughter. You couldn't get away with a lot," Dunn said with a laugh.
She was meticulous about everything, from her uniform to her work to her home and she expected the same from others, Dunn and Falquez said.
When most people were enjoying their weekends and holidays, Jordan would be at the police station, Dunn and Falquez said.
"I used to joke with her. 'Norma, you better not be putting up for overtime.' She's like, 'Oh, you owe me all kinds of overtime money.' We used to joke about that," Falquez said. "She just loved to serve her community, the department and the town. She just loved what she did. She was like, 'This is what keeps me going.' She mentioned several times that the PD was like a family to her and that's how we felt as well."