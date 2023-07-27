IMG_1628.JPG

During her many years as a Sahuarita Police Department volunteer Norma Jordan helped out in many areas. For example, she helped digitize thousands of records and made sure now-retired police Sgt. Mike Blevins and other members of the department had current contact information for local businesses. 

The Sahuarita Police Department lost one of its own July 15, someone many thought of as their second mother or grandmother.

Norma Jordan, who joined Volunteer in Police Services in 2006 and put in more than 16,000 hours, died seven months after being diagnosed with gallbladder and liver cancer.

Norma Jordan, who spent more than 16,000 hours as a Sahuarita Police Department Volunteer in Police Services, often greeted visitors and escorted them through the secure parts of the facility. 


