The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a Rancho Resort home, a spokesperson for the department said Thursday. There is no threat to the public.

SPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Via Cerro Colorado regarding a homicide at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Michael Falquez, a public information officer with the SPD, told reporters.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?