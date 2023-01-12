The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a Rancho Resort home, a spokesperson for the department said Thursday. There is no threat to the public.
SPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Via Cerro Colorado regarding a homicide at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Michael Falquez, a public information officer with the SPD, told reporters.
Officers quickly made entry into the home, where they found two deceased people. At this stage in the investigation, Falquez said it appears the incident involves a homicide and a suicide. The department believes the incident was isolated to home and there are no outstanding suspects.
Falquez said that as far as he’s aware, SPD had not previously received any calls to the home.
As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, detectives were still processing the scene. The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending next-of-kin notification.
While a handful of curious neighbors and residents had gathered outside, Falquez emphasized there is no danger to the public.
“We rarely have homicides in Sahuarita. Back in 2019 was the first one we had in 10 years, so it is a very rare occurrence,” Falquez told reporters.
“This is a very safe neighborhood, so the public should not be alarmed. This is an isolated incident, and again, there are no outstanding suspects.”
There was also a murder-suicide at a home in Rancho Sahuarita in 2020. The 2019 incident involved a home invasion and ended in the arrests and conviction of four men.
The investigation is ongoing, Falquez said, and more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
