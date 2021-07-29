The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a fatal, three-vehicle collision that occurred on Pima Mine Road Thursday morning.
At approximately 8:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a collision on Pima Mine Road, east of I-19. According to SPD officials, the initial investigation and witness accounts indicate a vehicle was traveling east on Pima Mine Road when it entered the westbound lane, striking a vehicle that was traveling west head-on. An additional westbound vehicle then struck the vehicle that had been traveling west.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 50-year-old female, was confirmed dead at the scene by responding medical personnel. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles, according to SPD officials.
Pima Mine Road is currently closed from Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. to I-19, just east of the entrance to the Desert Diamond Casino, and will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Drivers in the area are advised to use an alternate route.
Anyone with information about the incident may call the Sahuarita Police Department’s non-emergency line at (520) 351-4900 or dial 9-1-1 to relay information to investigators.