If you get a call from a Sahuarita Police officer asking for your Social Security number, feel free to hang up on them.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said two people have called the police this week to say someone pretending to be a SPD officer called them requesting their Social Security number and other personal information.
"The Sahuarita Police Department would not ask for this type of information and it is our normal procedure to interview people in person unless you are making a report from outside our jurisdiction," Almodova said. "We do not call people for warrants or if you owe money to the courts."
According to police reports, at least one of the victims did provide her Social Security number to the "officer" when he threatened to have her arrested for being uncooperative Wednesday.
If you are called by someone requesting your Social Security number or wanting you to pay fines over the phone, hang up and report this to your local law enforcement, Almodova said.
"Please include any phone number or any other information that may help us in investigating the person responsible," he said.