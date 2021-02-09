For families living in Mexico, healthcare has a unique set of obstacles. Among the challenges is specialized healthcare services like audiology.
Children who have hearing struggles often need a hearing aid, but the cost is too high and some can’t even afford to get an appointment with a specialist.
St. Andrew's Children’s Clinic has been offering free audiology services for families in Mexico during its monthly clinics through a partnership with Arizona Hearing Specialists for close to 40 years.
The pandemic has forced St. Andrew's to halt clinics, but there is still work being done to assist children with hearing problems, and donations are still appreciated.
St. Andrew's Executive Director Laura Romero said many of the families they serve can’t afford hearing assistance.
“Just to see a specialist in Mexico, they don't have the money to pay for an appointment, much less for hearing aids which can cost $2,000,” she said. “Sometimes parents don't even know their child has hearing loss and it's the school who says a parent needs to take them to the doctor, but they don't have the money. It can cost $30 for an appointment and they just don’t have it.”
Romero said their longtime partnership with the team at Arizona Hearing Specialists has made all the difference.
“Arizona Hearing Specialists have been angels to our children,” she said. “They have been there month after month, and I’m sure they will be back as soon as we are up and running again.”
Long partnership
The relationship with AHS started years ago with founder Dr. Janis Gasch.
Dr. Gregory Swingle, doctor of audiology and current co-owner of AHS, said when he and his wife bought the practice in 2018 they decided to keep the partnership alive.
“We've been committed to continuing to it,” he said. “It's one of those things where you are often in a bubble of your life and it's really good to step out of that bubble every once and awhile and see these families might have traveled for hours by bus to get to the clinic. It's something we take for granted — we call our doctor, drive for 15 minutes — and that's not the case for these children."
When clinics are operating, children with St. Andrew's can get tested for hearing issues at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Nogales, Arizona, where the clinics take place.
Testing is done through volunteers from the University of Arizona. Once testing is done, AHS makes an impression of the child’s ear, fits and provides a hearing aid and makes sure the child and family know how the hearing aid works.
“Sometimes the hearing loss is quite severe and unfortunately they might not get a lot of benefit with a hearing aid in hearing speech clearly,” Swingle said. “It might just be environmental awareness...so without a hearing aid they hear nothing and with one they are at least aware someone is talking or something is around them. Whatever we can do for that kiddo we will try to make it happen.”
The service doesn’t stop at providing the hearing aid. AHS continues to perform maintenance on the devices, cleans them or makes new impressions of the ear as the child grows older.
Swingle said the experience of helping these children is a satisfying feeling.
“It’s amazing. Sometimes you see a kid who wasn't hearing, possibly for a long time, or they couldn't get a hearing aid before because they couldn’t afford it,” he said. “It's almost a shock, the astonishment of ‘what is that.’ You can see it in their eyes and the child is almost overwhelmed by the new experience or if it's not new it’s been a long time.”
Looking ahead
Though St. Andrew's has not been able to do clinics, Romero said they are still operating and hopeful clinics can resume in the near future.
“We are hoping with vaccinations things will speed up but distribution in Mexico is very slow and there’s not enough to go around,” she said. “I’m hoping things will pick up but we don’t know exactly when that will be so we’re still doing Zoom meetings and telemedicine.”
In the meantime, Romero said children with hearing aids are still getting assistance through them.
“We’re still providing batteries,” she said. “I'll get a call and they let us know we don't have batteries and we will provide it if we can.”
AHS regularly does drives to collect hearing aid batteries for the children at St. Andrews, and continue to do so now.
They also collect hearing aids that may be broken or no longer in use to refurbish.
“We accept donated hearing aids, working or not,” Swingle said. “Sometimes people have old ones and they give them to us so we can put it to good use.”
Resound, a major hearing aid manufacturer, is also helping the cause by providing devices at a low cost to AHS and St. Andrew's.
Though it's not clear yet when clinics can resume, Swingle said AHS is ready to get back to work with St. Andrew's when the time comes.
“We are at this point where our staff have all been vaccinated and I think we’re getting closer towards having the protections in place because we want to reduce any potential spread,” he said. “I can almost guarantee it will be very busy when clinics begin again with a lot of kids without services for a year. There will be a pretty high demand for what we are doing and we will probably send our whole crew.”
Romero said they still need help from the public with those donations of hearing aids and batteries.
“Sometimes I’m giving a tour on a clinic day and we’ll step into the audiology department when a child hears his mom’s voice for the first time,” she said. “Those are the miracles that can happen and we rely on donors for it to happen. When you donate hearing aids they are very much welcome because it helps our children do much better at school. It can change a child’s life.”