Green Valley Recreation’s CEO Scott Somers was not selected for Sahuarita town manager.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy on Friday confirmed that the choice comes down to two candidates, Konrad Hildebrandt, the former city manager of Riverton, Utah, and Shane Dille, deputy manager for Flagstaff.
On Tuesday, the town held a meet-and-greet event with the three applicants in council chambers. Council went into executive session the next day to wrap up individual interviews. On Thursday, Somers was taken out of the running.
“It was a very tough decision, all three were great,” Murphy told Green Valley News. “It wasn’t that there was anything wrong or negative (with Somers). It comes down to overall fit and personality, because the qualifications were there.”
The post has remained vacant since Kelly Udall left in July. Finance Director AC Marriotti has served as interim town manager and has overseen the committee handling the application process. The committee has been reviewing the 33 received applications since Dec. 15.
Murphy says efforts are underway for council to hold an executive session by the end of next week to discuss a final pick.
