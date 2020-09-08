A number of teams have begun practice but Sahuarita Unified School District is still uncertain when competitive sports will begin.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association last week voted to endorse its most recent guidelines for high schools to begin a safe return to sports. The AIA’s fall sports calendar, approved Aug. 5, stands.
The calendar phases in sports at different times, based on safety. Golf, cross country and swimming were the first allowed to resume practice in August.
Sahuarita High School Athletic Director Chip Stratton said they are looking to the guidelines set out by the Pima County health department when it comes to resuming competition.
He said they are still “not quite there yet and not ready to start competitive sports or full contact practices.”
“They(AIA) are recommending that in order to begin full pads and heat acclimatization practices, the cases per 100,000 need to be less than 10 percent,” he said. “What we know is that we are taking our return to play or competition directions from Pima County superintendents who are leaning on the Pima County Health Department for guidance.”
Though the AIA has suggested timelines regarding the return to play, they have deferred to the local authorities on how to proceed.
The Arizona Department of Health Services' three benchmarks for a hybrid return to in-school classes are all meeting the requirements regarding community spread of COVID-19, but the district is waiting on guidance from the county before resuming competitions.
“It's sort of up in air right now and depends on the metrics,” Stratton said. “We’re waiting for directions from the cohort of county superintendents, so we’re still unsure of the start date.”
Practice has already begun for football, volleyball, swim, cross country and golf, adhering to the healthy and safety requirements laid out by the AIA.
Stratton said only varsity and returning athletes are practicing under phase-one guidelines. They started with one group of 10 students on the field at a time with one coach, rotating groups in half-hour increments.
They have now been given permission to have multiple groups on the field at a time, spread out, and he hopes freshmen can join in the near future.
Staff and practicing athletes get temperature checks, wellness checks, testing if someone has been exposed and staggered arrival times.
Athletes are also distanced and doing workouts rather than contact practice.
Stratton said they have had no positive COVID-19 cases since practices have resumed.
He said it’s still a waiting game on what competitive games will look like when it's possible and said he does not know of any Pima County schools who are moving forward with games at this time.
“At Walden Grove and Sahuarita High School we have been working hard to put together timelines for us to get going,” he said. “SUSD athletics is doing all we can to get students in the field in as safe a condition as possible.”
The AIA's phased schedule for fall sports is available at www.azpreps365.com.