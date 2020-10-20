Crystal Henson was among many parents nationwide faced with the decision of picking a schooling option for her children this fall in the face of the pandemic. She wanted something safe that would also allow her children to succeed.
She opted for Sahuarita Unified School District’s new Digital Pathways Academy (SDPA) for her fourth- and second-graders. The fully online program is done at home and parents are in the role of “learning coach.”
“We originally opted in to SDPA with the understanding it would be more of a go-at-your-own-pace with instructional videos at certain times of the day for the kids to be on and interact with their teachers,” Henson said.
But, the program didn’t end up working out for her family.
“My fourth-grader really struggled with the digital pathways academy,” she said. “... things were not working. We get it, it is a new program and everything has its kinks to work out, but response times to questions were so delayed.”
Henson made the decision to transfer her children into the newly implemented hybrid model of in-person and at-home classes that started last month with K-5 students. She’s not alone. Other parents at SUSD are making the switch from fully virtual to partially in-person.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said that since Sept. 17, when K-5 hybrid classes began, 104 students have moved out of SDPA back to campus.
As of Oct. 14, there were 1,393 students enrolled in SDPA, and 5,832 students total in the district.
Woods said though they don’t track the reasons parents switch from SDPA, they do have anecdotal explanations why students are opting to go to the hybrid model.
“The internet connection at home wasn't the best or work schedules for parents have changed,” she said. “They were also excited about the hybrid option and felt it was safe to return.”
Henson said switching has made a big difference already.
“We moved to the hybrid model to give our kids more of that normalcy and that structure of school,” she said. “From the first day my children started with the hybrid program, even though it was the remote learning, there was a huge difference. My children thrived better than they did with the SDPA.”
Some students are finding success with the fully online program, with some opting to switch from hybrid to SDPA.
According to Woods, 57 students have transferred out of hybrid classes into the fully online program.
When students transition to either program, they progress at the same rate as far as classwork, but Woods said it’s important that students who are transferring are on track in their programs.
While SDPA didn’t work for her family, Henson is pleased overall with the way the district has handled the return to school.
“I am thankful Dr. (Manny) Valenzuela has looked out for our kiddos and has continued to give options that work for each family to help our kids continue to stay safe during the pandemic, as well as get the best form of education that fits each family,” Henson said.
For more information on SDPA, email sdpa@sahuarita.net.